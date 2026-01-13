J Balvin Reveals Whether He’ll Perform With Bad Bunny at the Super Bowl: ‘I Want to Take Over’

Before they took over the world respectively, J Balvin and Bad Bunny seemed inseparable. They released their album together, OASIS, in 2019, showcasing their special chemistry. Balvin was the straight man in the operation, while Bad Bunny brought a sense of zany creativity. They were like Rich Homie Quan and Young Thug in these ways.

However, over time, the pair slowly waned in their desire to make music together. A misunderstanding in the lyrics sparked a mild feud between the pair. Moreover, they were at different stages of their career. J Balvin maintained his place as a bona fide hit-maker, especially in Latin music. Meanwhile, Bad Bunny has become one of the biggest artists in the world, period, to the point where he’s headlining the Super Bowl halftime show.

With such a big moment on the horizon and the pair reuniting at a show in Mexico City, people want to know if we can expect to see them reunite on the biggest stage of them all. However, Balvin doesn’t want us to hold our breath.

J Balvin Says He’s Not going to be Performing at the Super Bowl

During an interview with TMZ, the Colombian artist put to rest any rumors that he’d be appearing at the Super Bowl. Still, he wants to support another Latino artist having a big moment. “Oh no…I just wish my boy to kill it and destroy it,” Balvin said. “I want to take over the whole Super Bowl and show the world what Latinos are made of. But I’ll be there, definitely, to support him.”

In response to some of the racially charged backlash that Bad Bunny has received in all of this, J Balvin shrugs. Unfortunately, he and many other Latino artists are all too familiar with this kind of backlash. He looks at it as another opportunity to prove doubters wrong and that they belong on these massive stages. “I think it’s normal, but we’re gonna prove them wrong [and] prove them we have so much talent,” J Balvin continued. “We as a culture are taking over the world. Bad Bunny is one of the biggest superstars.”

While we might not see Balvin make the big stage, there were rumors that Drake would join Bad Bunny at the Super Bowl. After Kendrick Lamar had his big moment last year, it would be a massive response and another footnote in their beef.