J. Cole Cancels Concert After Tour Crew Member Dies in Crash While Hauling Equipment to the Show

J. Cole’s triumphant The Fall-Off Tour has turned tragic after one of his tour crew members died in a trucking accident. Local news outlets and the California Highway Patrol reported the driver was 66-year-old Jarlath Parkinson of Jackson, South Carolina.

Before Cole was slated to perform at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Parkinson drove from their previous tour stop in Seattle. Authorities said when the vehicle drifted onto the shoulder of the road and attempted to recover, the rig overturned and killed him. “It’s unknown at this time, may have been a distraction or fell asleep. Unfortunately, the solo occupant did not survive the crash,” Sgt. David Barker of the California Highway Patrol said.

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After such a tragic incident, J. Cole and co. deemed it best to cancel the tour stop in Sacramento. “Our thoughts are with the crew member’s family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time,” his label Dreamville said in a statement.

It’s currently unknown whether the North Carolina rapper will reschedule the show or let it go. But fans who purchased on Ticketmaster are said to be refunded automatically. Anyone else who used a third party was recommended to reach out directly to their service.

J. Cole Cancels Show In Sacramento After Deadly Crash Involving Tour Member

The Fall-Off tour has been a whirlwind for all parties involved, from triumphant to deeply emotional. One of his prior stops in Cleveland saw Cole come to tears while the crowd sang along to “Love Yourz”, one of his most beloved songs. One fan online noted how much impact the song and the tour had on him. “J Cole might be going through the toughest times rn fr,” they wrote. “Bro has been so emotional throughout the fall off tour.”

On the other side of the spectrum, his stop in Atlanta made J. Cole laugh after a fan chucked a bra on stage. Clearly, such an incident hadn’t happened in a while, telling fans you have to hold onto crazy moments like that. “N***a ain’t got a bra on stage in a long motherf*****g time. Boy, you gotta cherish that s**t,” he joked.

The American leg of The Fall-Off tour is slated to end on September 23rd back in Fayetteville, North Carolina, at the Crown Coliseum. Then, he’ll head overseas, finally ending his string of shows on December 12th after a show in Johannesburg, South Africa.

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