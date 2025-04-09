J. Cole Responds to Kanye West’s Criticism With Inexplicable Kindness

Kanye West recently made some very unkind comments about J. Cole on social media, but the North Carolina-raised rapper responded with what can only be described as inexplicable kindness.

Hot New Hip-Hop reports that, during his performance at the Dreamville Festival on Sunday night, Cole spoke about when Ye let him use samples for the song “Work Out,” which was the first single off of Cole’s debut album, Cole World: The Sideline Story.

Videos by VICE

“I know n—s feel a way about him right now, but I got love for [Ye] and I really appreciate him,” he said. “He cleared all these fucking samples for me.” Cole said he was inspired to craft “Work Out” while listening to West’s song “The New Workout Plan” off of his first album, 2004’s The College Dropout.

Cole also shared that getting the mixes back and gaining a new perspective on the song. “I ran back to the other room,” he said. “It’s like it spoke to me.”

Kanye Recently Said that he “hates” J Cole’s music

This all comes speech comes after Ye ranted about Cole on social media. “I hate J Cole music so much,” he wrote in a post shared earlier this month on X (formerly Twitter). “It’s like between Kendrick and Cole I bet you industry plants asked Cole to diss Drake then we would have been accosted with a Cole Super Bowl commercial with no SZA song to save it.”

“No one listens to Cole after losing their virginity,” Ye added in a subsequent post, later going on to claim that he and Drake discussed Cole after ending their own beef many years ago.

“When I met up with Drake during Donda,” Ye said, “most of the convo was me telling him he was hurting hip hop by giving J Cole a platform and I was saying how much I loved Future.”

J. Cole and Ye have beefed before

This is certainly not the first time Ye has said some mean shit about Cole but, in fairness, Cole kinda of started it by dissing Ye in the 2016 song, “False Prophets.” In 2024, dropped a remix of Kendrick Lamar, Future, and Metro Boomin’s song “Like That,” on which he rapped: “Play J.Cole get the pussy dry.”

To J. Cole’s credit, he is not a self-professed nazi, so that’s nice.