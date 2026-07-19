J. Cole Shocked After Fan Throws Bra on Stage During Atlanta Concert: ‘Boy, You Gotta Cherish That S**t’

A constant at every concert is that someone is going to throw something on stage. Sometimes, it’s out of sheer appreciation for the show, but usually, it’s just to get an artist’s attention. People have chucked bras and every form of underwear on stage. Some even make the foolish decision of pelting an artist with their phone. J. Cole hadn’t had this happen for a long time, probably because he wasn’t making the kind of music that would possess someone to strip like that.

But at a recent show in Atlanta from The Fall-Off tour, someone surprised him by chucking a bra on stage. While performing “Work Out“, he glanced down at a black bra, picked it up, and laughed hysterically. Then, J. Cole admitted that he hadn’t experienced that rockstar feeling of having someone throw a bra on stage in ages. “N***a ain’t got a bra on stage in a long motherf*****g time. Boy, you gotta cherish that s**t.”

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Then, the North Carolina legend chuckled as he moved the bra off stage before transitioning to his 2011 Trey Songz collaboration “Can’t Get Enough“.

J. Cole was caught off guard after a fan threw a bra on stage during The Fall-Off Tour 😭



"Ain't got a bra on stage in a long motherf*****g time, you gotta cherish that sh*t." pic.twitter.com/G6uWJCML6o — Kurrco (@Kurrco) July 18, 2026

J. Cole Laughs off Fan Throwing Their Bra on Stage at Recent Concert

Cole recently kicked off The Fall-Off tour on July 11th in Charlotte, North Carolina at Spectrum Center. The North American leg of his tour ends on September 23rd back home in Fayetteville, North Carolina. Then, he’ll embark on a lengthy two-month tour traversing Europe to perform before heading to Australia and New Zealand. The final show on his world tour takes J. Cole to Johannesburg in South Africa on December 12th.

The 4 Your Eyez Only rapper has teased for months that The Fall-Off would mark the final album of his career. However, he’s eased up on that perspective significantly, teasing that he’ll likely join features and continue to make records. However, when it comes to continuing the story he was telling on mixtapes or on 2014 Forest Hills Drive, The Fall-Off acts as the conclusion.

“When you was riding, listening to ‘Friday Night Lights’, you was hearing me for the first time and you was hearing my perspective,” J. Cole said in a February 2026 vlog. “So you heard somebody young, hungry, trying to make it and you heard the perspective clear. A lot of times, I feel like when our favorite artists get so big and massive, they run out of s**t to tell us. Or they run out of perspectives to give us— human being perspectives.”