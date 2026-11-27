Throughout the years, concert tickets became increasingly harder to obtain at a reasonable price. Oftentimes, if you don’t catch the initial presale, you get hit with a resale price that’s outrageous. This forces die-hard fans to either pay the price or live without the experience. Now, the City of Baltimore has stepped up. The city is suing Vivid Seats, as its third-party ticket resale platform advertises prices that “Baltimore fans can never actually pay.”

On Monday, November 23, a lawsuit was filed in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City. The lawsuit has been filed under the City’s Consumer Protection Ordinance. Baltimore wants a court order to stop Vivid Seats’ pricing practices, which allow Vivid Seats to charge more than they advertise for tickets. They are also seeking civil penalties for all four pricing violations, plus the cost of attorneys and fees.

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The Chicago-based company, Vivid Seats, denies these allegations. In an official press release through the city, detailing the reasoning for the lawsuit, Baltimore Mayor Brandon M. Scott stated: “Anyone who’s tried to buy tickets to a live event in the last few years knows firsthand that price gouging and dishonest marketing have gotten out of control.” He added, “Whether they’re looking to attend a concert at CFG Bank Arena or a night at the Lyric, our residents deserve accurate pricing that reflects what they will actually be charged for tickets.”

J. Cole Tickets Are a Prime Example

News outlets, such as the Baltimore Sun, have cited J. Cole’s ticket sales as a prime example of this. In July 2026, J. Cole performed a sold-out concert at CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore. Initially, the resale tickets were advertised as $156. But by the time fans reached the final checkout screen, that price jumped to $238. A formal complaint, reported through the Baltimore Sun, states, “This advertisement tricks users into believing they can purchase $156 tickets to the J. Cole concert at CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore. There is no mention of the purpose of these mandatory fees.”

Ultimately, the City of Baltimore aims to permanently bar Vivid Seats from advertising prices that are not available to Baltimore fans when they reach the checkout screen. Additionally, they’re targeting third parties’ use of drip pricing, bundling practices, and undisclosed charging fees.

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