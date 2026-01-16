J. Cole Uses YouTube Comedian’s Video for ‘The Fall-Off’ Album Announcement

We’re rapidly approaching the endgame on the rap career of J. Cole. He has teased The Fall-Off for years now, the long-anticipated final album he’s touted like his ultimate masterpiece. Now, it’s finally on the way, releasing on February 6, 2026, following his 2024 mixtape, Might Delete Later. All of this stemmed from the album announcement, where a voice narrates and muses on the ebbs and flows of fame.

“Everything is supposed to go away eventually,” the narrator said in the J.Cole announcement. “You see this especially in show business with famous actors or musicians, and it’s like, ‘Oh, this guy used to be famous, and then he fell off. What happened?’ They wanna point to, ‘They did this and this, and they made some sort of mistake’ instead of thinking, ‘Look, it’s kind of crazy they got famous in the first place.’”

“So few people reach that level that, yes, of course, it’s not gonna last forever. Because somebody else has to take that spot. That’s how show business has been since forever,” the voice continued. “But no, they always say, ‘Oh, that guy fell off.’ They wanna look down on him for just going through the natural cycle of rising and falling.”

However, there was one obvious question surrounding all the hype: who in the world was that talking?

The Voice Behind the J. Cole Album Announcement Is Revealed

The identity of the narrator behind The Fall-Off teaser was comedian and YouTuber Dan Harumi. Currently at 6.96k subscribers, he released a video titled, “How Long Is America Supposed to Last?” Evidently, J. Cole pulled from this video for his own album announcement, as Harumi tackled fame, capitalism, and America as a whole.

“So maybe we should just think about America as a pop-up business,” Harumi said elsewhere in the full video. “It’s like, ‘Hey, we’re gonna open up a thing, and it’s gonna last for a while, and then when it stops working, we’re gonna do a new thing because clearly what we’re doing now is not working. So let’s just take what we have and make something new.”

Obviously, Harumi was stoked that J. Cole not only found his video but also used it in a creative way. Apparently, the label Dreamville found the video when it had a mere 300 views. The comedian stresses in a video that you never know who is viewing your work. “Let this be a lesson. If you make content, just post the video. You never know who’s watching,” he said.