J. Cole Walks Back Retirement Plans, Reveals Why He No Longer Intends to Quit Rap

On February 6, 2026, J. Cole released what was supposed to be his final album. At the last minute, he turned The Fall-Off into a double album when he heard Kendrick Lamar’s diss track “Like That”. He had previously teased that the album would be his last, though upon releasing the album, he walked back this decision. Additionally, he embarked on a massive tour that further solidified that he wasn’t going anywhere. Initially, he indicated that The Fall-Off would be his last, but quickly hinted that he changed his mind shortly after the album’s release. With all of this still up in the air for months, J. Cole has officially announced that he’s cancelling his retirement plans.

On the NFR Podcast, J. Cole stated, “When I was making that album, I was making it like, ‘Damn, this is going to be my last sh*t.’ Luckily, by the time I got to actually finishing the album, because of circumstances, I’m like, ‘Nah, I’ll never say I’m going to retire.”

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J. Cole is a frequent guest on the podcast, which is why it was the perfect space to announce his retirement cancellation.

J. Cole Will Continue His Reign

Since his 2011 debut album, Cole World: The Sideline Story, J. Cole has consistently released successful albums. Each of his seven studio albums has not only peaked at No. 1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart, but also reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200. With this, J. Cole is among the most successful rappers in charting history. If J. Cole were to retire after The Fall-Off, he would’ve gone out on top with nothing less than No. 1 albums. With no intention of retiring, J. Cole’s next albums have a lot to live up to. This won’t be hard, though, as the rapper has comfortably dominated since 2011.

His most recent album, The Fall-Off, is a concept album about visiting his hometown of Fayetteville, North Carolina. In the first half of the album, J. Cole is visiting at the age of 29. He’s 39, ten years older, during the second half of the album. In addition to his rap career, J. Cole has played basketball in three separate leagues. He currently plays for the Nanjing Monkey Kings in the Chinese Basketball Association.

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