J Dilla’s Latest Posthumous Release Will Feature Over 40 Rare Instrumental Tracks, and It’s Ma Dukes Approved

Another posthumous release from the beloved Detroit producer J Dilla has just been announced. The album will be called Dillatronic and is set to feature over 40 rare instrumentals straight from the archives now controlled by Dilla’s mother, commonly known as Ma Dukes. One of the tracks, “Dillatronic #7,” has already been shared ahead of release, and is streaming below. It’s a lush bit of space-funk sent knocking in an MPC, with that trademark Dilla hand-drawn feel all over it.



In the press release, Ma Dukes confirms she will continue to share amazing unreleased music from her son in the future: “I can smile in my heart, knowing my son’s work is being shared with the people as we planned before he passed,” she says. “I only share the best, and I only hope to continue introducing the world to the genius of J Dilla.”

Dillatronic is available now for pre-order, along with a handful of deluxe package options including cassettes, t-shirts, limited 3XLP vinyl, and more. Tickets for J Dilla Weekend 2016 are available from the same place, which will be held in Miami from May 5-7, 2016, and promises to feature performances, producer panels, BBQs, and meet-and-greets.