Ja Rule and 50 Cent have feuded for so long, it’s hard to imagine them having common ground over anything. Even when Ja tried to end their war with the assistance of Minister Louis Farrakhan, 50 continued trolling anyway. However, there is one thing that they’ve come to adore with its emergence in the 2020s: AI.

In an interview with Brian Sozzi for Yahoo Finance, the Queens MC detailed a grand master plan to make more money off his old music through the use of AI. He’ll take his already written and recorded songs and have them reimagined into old styles. That way, he can theoretically reap all the rewards and cash out.

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“The other day, one of these apps took ‘Put It On Me’ and made it like a 70s record. It sounded f**king amazing,” Ja Rule said. “I’m thinking about repurposing one of my whole albums like that and just put it out as a 70s vibe.”

This all acts as a new way to gain revenue since he sold the rights to his music already. Making them into AI remixes allows him to get another slice of the pie. “I’ve already sold my records off for these songs. So this is new money for me,” he added. “I wasn’t getting those 10 years ago.”

Ja Rule Goes All In on The Emergence of AI in Music

AI has a practical application for the “Always on Time” rapper. He explained that he would usually have reference artists sing demos so he could send them out to other singers. However, AI allowed him to essentially cut out the middle man and occasionally leave it as is.

“To me, it’s no different as me giving it to a singer to sing it,” Ja Rule said. “I’m just letting the AI voice sing it, which I can create it, pitch it, tenor, you know, soprano, whatever I want.”

Then, as is the case for most pro-AI defenders, he looked at it as a tool that only good artists can really make into quality. “I’m a believer, you know, that AI can only, you know, really be detrimental to your art if you allow it to. Because if you’re a true artist, you should be able to take AI and make your art even greater,” he continued.

Of course, Ja Rule’s greatest adversary, 50 Cent, is also a big fan of AI. He constantly uses it as a way to troll his enemies and also uses it to reimagine his songs. Consider Ja is using it for “Put It On Me”, maybe 50 will claim he stole his idea, and it’ll reignite their beef all over again.