ja-rule-claims-50-cent-told-feds-that-murder-inc-tried-to-have-him-killed

Ja Rule is mad as hell, and he’s not gonna take it anymore. But he’s mad at 50 Cent, which will probably not end well.

Following the death of Ja’s close friend and business partner Irv Gotti, 50 Cent made some less-than-kind comments, like he tends to do when he doesn’t like someone. Now, Ja is hitting back with some harsh words for 50, as well as some accusations that federal agents investigated Ja and Irv’s Murder Inc. company after 50 told the feds that the hip-hop moguls tried to have him killed.

Hot New Hip-Hop reports that Ja recently took to social media with his claims and insults, “He told the Feds murder inc had him shot and they put us under federal indictment… [rat emoji],” Ja wrote in a post, eventually adding. “He got shot 9 times and did NOTHING… stop glazing this clown…” and “SUCK MY DICK you bitch ass n***a I already ate your lunch shut up!!!”

In a subsequent post, Ja fired off at 50: “Nga you’re a used car salesman everything you do is trash music 1 good album after that trash liquor trash tv shows yeah I said it TRASH how many times you gonna make the same show that coke stepped on parenting trash character trash nga you the garbage man.”

50 Cent Mocked Irv Gotti Hard When He Died

Gotti passed away in February, but before he died, unsubstantiated rumors (at the time) began spreading that Gotti was on his deathbed. Amidst the reports, 50 Cent shared a post about the news, but instead of offering well wishes, the rapper quipped, “Damn I wanted him to see my new shows yo!”

Following confirmation of Irv Gotti’s death, 50 Cent didn’t exactly have a change of heart. Instead, he took to Instagram to post an image of himself sitting on a couch next to a headstone reading “RIP”.

“I’m smoking on dat Gotti pack, nah God bless him LOL,” the rapper wrote in the caption,

It makes sense that Ja would go to bat against 50 in honor of his late friend, as well as for his own reasons, but 50 Cent just is not the guy to try and match energy with because he just will never take things as seriously as the people he pisses off.