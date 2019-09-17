Ja Rule Is Filming ‘Over 40’ New Music Videos, Still Won’t Explain Fyre Fest

Over his two decades in the business, Ja Rule has released seven full studio albums, which range in length from 13 to 20 tracks each, skits included. In an ambitious new endeavor, the rapper announced on Twitter yesterday that he’s planning to rerelease each of those albums as a visual album, which will involve “making a video for every song [he’s] ever made,” save for the ones that already have music videos.

I will be rereleasing ALL of my albums as visual albums… I will be making a video for every song I’ve ever made… what songs do y’all wanna see videos for??? — Ja Rule (@jarule) September 16, 2019

Wait till I shoot if God were one of us… and I’m not shooting the songs that have vids already… https://t.co/YyHA3O6elJ — Ja Rule (@jarule) September 16, 2019

How does broke and me about to shoot over 40 videos OUT OF MY POCKET equate??? Lol https://t.co/3QtlaIpiSZ — Ja Rule (@jarule) September 16, 2019

The project is impressive, especially when you consider the huge flex of Ja reportedly financing the “over 40” new videos entirely out of pocket. Alas, Ja’s catalogue revival has a fatal flaw: Nobody really, truly asked for this. What the people (read: us) really need from Ja is so simple: a explanation for Fyre Festival and his involvement in it—and if Ja wants to get cinematic, sure, a documentary about his end of things wouldn’t hurt.

Videos by VICE

While the dueling Fyre Festival docs from earlier this year (Hulu’s Fyre Fraud and Netflix’s VICE-produced Fyre) enlightened the fiasco on Billy MacFarland’s end, they barely scratched the surface of Ja’s role in the whole mess. In June, Ja still claimed that Fyre was “an amazing idea” and that despite its “extremely bad” execution, “the idea of it was dope, the marketing was dope, everything was done very right on that end.” That, of course, came after rumors that Ja was considering… yes… another app and another festival.

“I love how ppl watch a doc and think they have all the answers…” the rapper tweeted in January. Please, Ja, we beg you: Just tell us what happened at Fyre Festival. We don’t need 40 new music videos when we all know they’re never going to top “Mesmerize” anyway.