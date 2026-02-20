Ja Rule Vows to Beef With 50 Cent and Tony Yayo Forever After Airplane Scuffle: ‘Everybody Can’t Be Friends’

Can a beef truly last forever? Can you really hate someone all the way to your grave? In hip-hop, we’ve seen some crazy feuds somehow become relatively amicable. Jay-Z and Nas notoriously threw some ugly disses at each other in the early 2000s. The Game thought he and 50 Cent would eventually die as a result of their beef. Someone actually died in the beef between Jeezy and Gucci Mane. At the very least, there aren’t any intense grudges bubbling under the surface. However, Ja Rule can’t quite say the same.

The Queens rapper has had issues with 50 Cent and the rest of G-Unit for over 20 years now. Moreover, there’s never been a single sign that either party has aimed to resolve their issues. You definitely can’t anticipate 50 to do it. He’s far too eager to troll everyone he’s ever barked back and forth with for the rest of their lives.

Ja Rule has seen the brunt of 50’s antagonism over the years. Although he’s not warring the same way they used to in the 2000s, that doesn’t mean everything is peachy. In a February 2026 conversation with TMZ, he told the outlet frankly that he’s determined to take his beef with G-Unit to the grave.

Ja Rule Promises To Never Resolve Beef With 50 Cent

“Sometimes in life, people have enemies, and that’s okay. Everybody can’t be friends,” Ja said. “But what I’m saying is, we don’t also have to be at war. There’s room for us to be not friends and also not be at war. I don’t deal with that side. I don’t f**k with them, [and] they don’t f**k with me. That’s fine, but I also don’t have to be at war.”

This all comes on the heels of Ja Rule bickering back and forth with G-Unit’s Tony Yayo and Uncle Murda on an airplane. As a result of their trolling, Ja was ready to fight on the plane about it. Naturally, 50 was quick to cackle about it on social media. Meanwhile, the “Always on Time” rapper admitted that he wasn’t proud of his actions, even if he was just defending himself. Still, nowhere in the apology did he insinuate that he would shake hands and be friends either.

“I’m not proud of my behavior. It’s goofy to me. I’m a grown man about to be a proud grandfather, and I wish that video of me wasn’t out there either,” Ja Rule told ABC News. “I don’t like people taking me out of my character. So, for that, I apologize to my wife, family, fans, business, and investment partners. I want people to know at the end of the day, I’m still a man, and I’m going to stand my ground. I don’t start trouble.”