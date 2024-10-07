Jabrill Peppers, New England Patriots Safety, Arrested on Strangulation and Cocaine Charges

Jabril Peppers, the New England Patriots’s star safety and a team captain, is in some serious off-the-field trouble.

According to Boston 25, the 29-year-old was involved in an altercation on Saturday morning in Braintree, Massachusetts. Police responding to a disturbance call reportedly found Peppers and another man, who was treated by EMS on the scene.

Now Peppers is facing charges of strangulation, assault, battery, and possession of a class “B” substance that is said to be cocaine. He will appear in court on Monday.

“We are aware of an incident involving Jabrill Peppers over the weekend in which the police are currently investigating,” the Patriots said in a statement. “We will have no further comment at this time.”

"We are aware of an incident involving Jabrill Peppers over the weekend in which the police are currently investigating. We will have no further comment at this time." — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) October 7, 2024

During his weekly radio appearance on WEEI’s Greg Hill show, Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo confirmed that he has been in close contact with Peppers amid his legal troubles.

“He called me that morning. I knew what was going on,” Mayo said. “We’ve informed the NFL of what was going on, and we’re still gathering information.”

As the team and league sift through the details and await the legal procedure, Mayo said it remains a “process” whether Peppers remains on the team.

When it comes to ongoing police investigations and NFL players, the league tends to base its punishment (if any) on what happens in the court of law. That being said, there are instances where the league will suspend a player for violating its conduct policy before any actual punishment is issued by a court.

More on Peppers’ status will be determined in the coming days following his arraignment on Monday. He did not play in Sunday’s game, though he had been listed as questionable before the incident due to a shoulder injury.