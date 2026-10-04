Jack Black Channels Ozzy Osbourne as ‘Jack Sabbath’ With Tribute at Power to the People Festival

Jack Black may be one of the biggest comedic actors of all time, but he’s also a massive rock fanatic. When he wasn’t on the big screen, he used to make music as Tenacious D and back up a variety of different bands.

Now, in honor of the late Ozzy Osbourne, the actor and comedian performed as ‘Jack Sabbath’ at the Power to the People festival in Columbia, Maryland. There, he brought out actual Black Sabbath bassist Geezer Butler for a cover of the classic “War Pigs”. Check out the blockbuster cover down below:

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Jack Black pays tribute to Ozzy Osbourne at Tom Morello's inaugural “Power to the People” festival. pic.twitter.com/9bHjQyliBV — Rock Photography (@Photomusicrock) October 3, 2026

Power to the People festival is a one-day festival curated by Rage Against The Machine co-founder Tom Morello. On their website, they call it a “celebration of peace, love, justice, music and community action.” “This one-day event at Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, MD is about the power everyday human beings have when they come together — through music, art, community and action — to shape our country and our planet on, and beyond, Election Day.”

In addition to Jack Black on the lineup, Foo Fighters, Dave Matthews, Joan Baez, Public Enemy, Bruce Springsteen, and Cypress Hill performed. Additionally, Black, Morello, and DMC of Run-DMC performed “Walk This Way” for the crowd.

Jack Black Honors Ozzy Osbourne With ‘War Pigs’ Cover as ‘Jack Sabbath’

Black’s adoration of Ozzy Osbourne is well-documented. Back in 2024, he inducted the late rocker at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a solo artist, arguing that he is the true inventor of heavy metal alongside Black Sabbath.

“This motherf****r invented Heavy Metal, along with Geezer Butler, Bill Ward, and the immortal Tony Iommi, the darkest, heaviest s**t the world had ever heard,” Jack Black said. “He invented a genre, then had the greatest second act come back in rock history.”

Elsewhere in the speech, he recalled what it was like taking the Blizzard Of Ozz home for the first time after an older fan recommended it to him as a kid.

“Thank you, nameless rock aficionado, wherever you are, you changed my life. I remember looking at that album cover at Ozzy’s face before I even heard the music. I was transfixed. He looked so cool, that red-white suit with the white fringe on the sleeves, that crazy look in his eyes, the skull, the cross — Holy s**t,” Jack Black recounted.

“The whole thing just looked so bada**. It was the most metal thing I’d ever seen, and I didn’t even know what metal was. He was teaching me. I didn’t realize I was entering a whole new world of heavy metal music.”

(Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images)