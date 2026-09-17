Jack Black Has Always Been a Sex Symbol. Just Ask Charli XCX and Elle Fanning

In the newest Playboy cover story, pop star Charli XCX revealed the actor whom she finds “sexy”. It’s none other than Jack Black, though this isn’t news to some. While discussing this revelation, VICE writer Lauren Boisvert quipped, “Charli is way late to this discussion; we’ve known this.” Kyle Jenner conducted the cover story interview, as she made her film debut in the 2026 mockumentary The Moment, starring Charli XCX. In the film, released in January 2026, Charli XCX plays an exaggerated, fictionalized version of herself.

On September 16, 2026, Playboy released the digital cover story for their Fall 2026 issue featuring Charli XCX. In the interview, Charli XCX stated, “Sure, like, Jack Black’s sexy.” She then went on to explain, “Yeah, he’s funny. He’s talented. He’s cool. He’s original, you know? I think that makes people sexy, when they’re just doing their thing.”

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Despite her attraction to Jack Black, Charli XCX married George Daniel in July 2025. She goes into detail about her marriage to the 1975 drummer in the Playboy cover story.

Charli Xcx Isn’t the Only Star Who Thinks Jack Black Is a Certified Hunk

In a 2025 Vanity Fair interview, sisters Elle and Dakota Fanning conducted lie-detector tests. With one actress hooked up to the machine, the other asked questions. With Elle in the hot seat, Dakota reads aloud, “You and I are in a group chat dedicated to how hot this man is.” At the same time, a photograph of Jack Black is shown with Elle commenting, “hottest man I’ve ever seen in my life. Sex on legs, baby.” While laughing, Elle added “hubba, hubba” and sang out “Hallelujah!”

After completely exposing her crush and claiming Elle once referred to the actor as “the perfect man, Dakota penned this serious question. “Would you leave your boyfriend if Jack Black declared his love for you?” Elle lets out a heavy sigh while deeply contemplating, to which Dakota says, “Elle, that is taking a long time,” as the two burst out in laughter. Her hesitation has completely exposed her true answer. Elle then claims, “No,” with the machine technician adding, “The machine is picking up some deception.” It’s only a matter of time before more stars speak up, declaring their infatuation with the actor.

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