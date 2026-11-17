Iron Maiden have finally been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, after years of being nominated. The heavy metal icons could not be there in person due to international tour commitments. However, none other than Jack Black was tasked with inducting them into the Rock Hall.

The rock star comedian also delivered an epic Iron Maiden tribute with a supergroup of metal and rock musicians. Joining Black were St. Vincent, Metallica’s Kirk Hammett (guitar) and Robert Trujillo (bass), Mötley Crüe guitarist John 5, and Rage Against the Machine’s Brad Wilk (drums).

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Dubbed “St. RageTallica 5,” the group played a rumbling rendition of Iron Maiden’s classic track “The Trooper”. Check out a clip above.

Iron Maiden have finally made it into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

The reason that Iron Maiden were not on hand for their Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction is that they are currently touring Australia. They did, however, offer a statement following the announcement that they’d been chosen.

“We’d like to thank the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame for including us (and former members who were all part of our story) in the 2026 roll call of inductees,” read a statement from Iron Maiden’s manager, per NME.

“Iron Maiden have always been about our relationship with our fans above anything else, including awards and industry accolades. However, having said that, it’s always nice to be recognised and honoured for any achievements within the music industry too!”

Bruce Dickinson has not always been the biggest Rock Hall supporter

This statement was a far cry from some previous comments made by Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson. Back in 2018—coincidentally, while in Australia—Dickinson said he “absolutely” believed that they should be inducted into the Rock Hall. “I actually think the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is an utter and complete load of bollocks,” he added. “To be honest with you.”

“It’s run by a bunch of sanctimonious bloody Americans who wouldn’t know rock ‘n’ roll if it hit them in the face. They need to stop taking Prozac and start drinking f**king beer,” Dickinson later quipped.

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