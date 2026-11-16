Jack Black Names the Greatest Heavy Metal Singer of All Time, and It Is Not Who You Would Expect

On November 12, 2026, Jack Black once again attended the annual Bowl For Ronnie celebrity bowling tournament. This years tournament took place at Pinz Bowling Center, in Studio City, California. It’s no secret that the legendary and singer himself is a fan of Ronnie James Dio, but Black has placed Dio at the top of the metal mountain. In an interview with The Metal Voice, Black claimed Dio is the “greatest heavy metal vocalist of all time.”

In this interview, Black expressed. “I bowl for Ronnie. Ronnie’s still the reigning champion, the greatest heavy metal vocalist of all time.” Jack Black also added, “Beautiful voice, beautiful spirit, beautiful man. He’s about 5’0,” but what an incredible soul he packed into that frame. Legend! I miss him.”

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Back in 2018, Jack Black made similar claims. On the YouTube channel Good Mythical MORE, Jack Black claimed that Dio’s 1983 album Holy Diver had the “most metal album cover ever”. He stated, “What’s more Satanic than a Satan demon throwing a priest into the water while chained?”

When Tenacious D Collaborated With Dio

In 2001, Jack Black and Kevin Glass penned the track “Dio” for their self-titled debut album for Tenacious D. The song poked fun at Dio for being “too old to rock.” To this, Black stated, “It’s comedy, and he got the joke. He had a great sense of humor. But it was also a love letter to Ronnie because he was such a big influence on me. I just love hearing his voice, and we got to collab.” Following this, Tenacious D appeared in Dio’s music video for “Push” in 2003.

Their mutual admiration resulted in Dio appearing in their film, Tenacious D: The Pick Of Destiny in 2006. He played himself and contributed guest vocals to the track, “Kickapoo”.

In 2015, the duo won a Grammy for their cover of Dio’s “The Last In Line”, winning Best Metal Performance. Tragically, Ronnie James Dio passed away in 2010 and never saw this Grammy win by Tenacious D. The duo dedicated their Grammy win to the legendary metal vocalist: “This Grammy is all about Ronnie James Dio. We are so proud to have known Ronnie, and this is just another testament to his greatness.”

Jack Black also appeared at the 2027 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony on November 14. Alongside St. Vincent and Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett, he helped sing “The Trooper” to honor the iconic metal group, Iron Maiden. Continuing his praise for metal vocalists, Jack performed a tribute set to Ozzy Osbourne as “Jack Sabbath” at Tom Morello’s Power to the People Festival in Maryland. This set took place on October 3, 2026, with Black Sabbath bassist Geezer Butler joining on the finale.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for RRHOF