Jack Daniel’s Now Makes Whiskey-Infused Coffee for All of Your Functional Alcoholic Needs

High-octane coffee can bring you back from the dead after a boozed-up night, but even better is some hair of the dog—postpone your hangover by throwing some whiskey in there and keeping the night train rolling.

Presumably with that in mind, America’s most famous whiskey is getting in on the coffee game. Yep, Jack Daniel’s now sells whiskey-flavoured coffee.

Videos by VICE

The whiskey-flavoured coffee comes from JD and World of Coffee, according to the Tennessean, and it’s a 100-percent Arabica blend infused with real deal whiskey. Jack Daniel’s says the coffee features “distinct caramel and vanilla notes of Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey,” and adds that the coffee is both Kosher and, unfortunately to some, non-alcoholic.

You can buy the coffee in their online store, where an 8.8-ounce tin goes for $21.95 and a 1.5-ounce gift bag for $6.95. For that price, you’d hope it would come with a couple of airplane bottles of Jack (but, ugh, it doesn’t).

Whiskey can add a kick to a whole lot of foods, and Jack Daniel’s sells a variety of booze-soaked items with culinary applications in their online store, including whiskey cake; whiskey-based beef, steak, pork and chicken rubs; whiskey-flavoured pecans; and charcoal and wood smoking pellets. They also sell a branded laptop bag, if you’re in the market for showing off your functional alcoholism while lugging around your Macbook.

READ MORE: The Trials and Tribulations of Tennessee Whiskey

One would expect the coffee to serve as a good base for Jack Daniel’s signature offering, allowing you to double up on that whiskey flavour and simultaneously achieve two kinds of buzzes at once. But if that’s just too wild for you, for the real teetotalers and fun police, there’s also a decaf version—but really, what’s the point?