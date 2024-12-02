Jack Harlow Just Covered an Elvis Song and It’s Actually Pretty Good

If someone asked you what artists Jack Harlow might cover at his concerts, you’d be forgiven for not guessing Elvis. And yet, that’s exactly what happened at Harlow’s recent No Place Like Home concert in his hometown of Louisville, Kentucky. And frankly, it was kind of beautiful.

During his show, the “Lovin On Me” rapper slowed things covering Elvis Presley’s iconic love ballad, “Can’t Help Falling in Love.” In fan-shot footage of the performance, Harlow is seen donning a sleek black suit while crooning to the audience, and he sounds completely different than we’ve ever heard him in past recordings.

Harlow certainly doesn’t sing just like Elvis, but his tone is very smooth and not too far off from singers like Perry Como or Bing Crosby. Backed by the Louisville Orchestra at the Whitney Hall concert, the rapper showcased vocal versatility that we hope to hear of in the future.

Presley originally recorded “Can’t Help Falling in Love” for the Blue Hawaii soundtrack in 1961. The song has been covered many times and is widely considered to be one of the greatest love songs of all time.

Stereogum reported that, in addition to his Elvis cover, Harlow also performed Frank Sinatra’s “Fly Me To The Moon” and dedicated it to Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear. He dedicated “Can’t Help Falling In Love” to his father.