Cult-Fave Men’s Skincare Brand Jack Henry’s New Deodorant Is Prebiotic

Alright, the patriarchy may be very real, but let’s be fair: Masculinity sometimes isn’t all it’s cracked up to be—at least when it comes to personal care (and trying to figure out how to position your balls in a zipline harness). The ladies and femmes stroll straight into Sephora and are somehow seemingly inherently equipped to decipher labels and make decisive moves about whether they should be using niacinamide serums or azelaic acid creams. (Sorry, didn’t know you all had biology and chemistry degrees!) Meanwhile, the roster of men’s grooming products is considerably smaller and certainly less complicated—although, ultimately, maybe that is a good thing. Find the right brand for you, and let them do the wizardry of figuring out what should be in your face cleanser, right?

If you’re a dude who puts more than an iota of thought into the contents of that mirrored cabinet above his bathroom sink, you’ve probably heard of Jack Henry. The Costa Mesa, California-based “self-care and wellness brand” makes clean, plant-based men’s grooming products in black and white packaging so minimalist, it goes full-circle into eye-catching. You may already be familiar with Jack Henry’s best-sellers lineup—its most iconic offering is the super popular Hair Clay pomade, although the all-in-one sea-kelp-infused face and body cleanser and the top-rated Super Face Cream also go hard.

Are you an Aesop man, a Le Labo bro, or a Jack Henry dude? Depends—are you an Australian bartender who’s dating an heiress, a FiDi crypto millionaire, or a handsome surfer with a heart of gold who drives a vintage Ford Bronco, respectively?

The newest addition to the brand’s offerings is for another important part of your body: your pits. The new Prebiotic Deodorant is pretty revolutionary as far as deos go. Unless you’ve been living under a rock since 2006 (if you have, we’re jealous—we’ve always wanted to be an earthworm), you’ve probably heard quite a bit about probiotics, prebiotics, and the importance of “good bacteria” in your body when it comes to gut health, overall wellness, and even mood. (A growing body of evidence suggests that conditions like depression, anxiety, and even autism have a close connection with the goings-on in your gut.) TIL your pits have a microbiome, too—and Jack Henry’s prebiotic deodorant is formulated to make sure the “good bacteria” in your underarms clobbers the bad, stinky bacteria.

So, how does that work, exactly? The new deo (Jack Henry also offers another health-goth lookin’ natural deodorant) gets its antimicrobial, antifungal properties from sea kelp extract and magnesium hydroxide, which team up to create that balance of benevolent microscopic good-cooties that neutralizes odor. Its “fresh, euphoric scent” comes courtesy of juniper, tea tree, eucalyptus, and hinoki oils—the latter of which is a form of Japanese cypress known for its calming, aromatic properties (it’s also naturally antifungal, which is why you’ll often see this type of wood in onsens). And of course, like all of the best natural deodorants, it’s free of aluminum and other controversial ingredients.

Unlike many skincare and cosmetics brands that outsource their formula wizardry to labs, all of Jack Henry’s product development is done in-house. “We will never use questionable chemicals you can’t pronounce,” the brand explains. “Every product comes from a personal need.” There’s even a world map showing exactly from which region each ingredient is sourced.

We’ve learned to love the benefits of yogurt and kombucha for our tum-tums, so are our pits ready to get their microbiome rocked? Yeah, man—it’s 2023.

Jack Henry’s new Prebiotic Deodorant is available at Jack Henry.

