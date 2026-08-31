Jack Osbourne Gives Promising Update on Sister, Kelly, Following Her Highly Publicized Split From Ex-Slipknot DJ, Sid Wilson

Several months after calling off her engagement to now-former Slipknot DJ Sid Wilson, Kelly Osbourne is “in a happier place.” This is according to her brother Jack.

In a new interview with The Sun, Jack said his sister is “living her country life, and she’s just doing her thing, being a mum.” He added: “She’s in a happier place, and she’s got a good routine going. She’s focusing on her and her son.”

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Sid Wilson and Kelly Osbourne share one child

Sid Wilson and Kelly Osbourne began dating in 2022. They welcomed a son, their only child, later that same year. In 2025, the pair got engaged at the Back to the Beginning concert, Osbourne’s late father Ozzy Osbourne’s final performance.

Then, in March 2026, the pair split. It doesn’t seem to have been an amicable separation either. In a series of since-deleted social media posts, Kelly harshly criticized Wilson over his fatherhood responsibilities.

“Wake the f**k up, take some responsibility. I will not take your s**t anymore! I’m done,’” the former reality TV star wrote, per NME. “I want to be happy, and I have a beautiful son to raise. Leave me alone. Let me heal. I can’t protect you from yourself anymore. Also, while I’m at it, can I have my dogs back and all my possessions? Oh yeah, and maybe some child support?”

Slipknot reportedly kicked Sid Wilson out in July 2026

Following his split from Osbourne, Wilson went through another split, as he was kicked out of Slipknot. His firing was first reported by TMZ on July 31, 2026. However, this seemed to be a premature reveal, as no one from Slipknot’s camp issued an official statement at the time.

Days later, the reports became clearer, with Slipknot posting and then deleting an announcement about Wilson’s firing.

So far, Wilson has not publicly commented on the situation. He has, however, posted on social media. In one clip, he can be heard performing a remix of a Papa Roach song all about betrayal. There is no direct tie to his former bandmates, but—speaking speculatively—it feels suspiciously targeted at them.

Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy