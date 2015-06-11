Jack Warner Issues Video Response to John Oliver with a Stirring Soundtrack

This FIFA scandal is like an onion in that the more you unravel it, the more you want to cry. A few days ago, John Oliver bought a chunk of time on local television station CCN TV6 in Trinidad and Tobago to run an advertisement lampooning Jack Warner and his threats to bring down all of FIFA. It was great fun, but Mr. Warner did not enjoy it. No, he did not enjoy it one bit. In response, Warner created the video you see above where he calls the station’s decision to let Oliver do this “incomprehensible.”

He continued, “If a local TV station feels it is proper to bring an outsider here to embarrass us then all I can say is heaven help us,” while adding that he didn’t need any advice from “any comedian fool.”

And don’t you feel it? Your body being moved, the stir of inspiration, the rising tide of righteousness filling your very soul? Aren’t you ready to heed the call of embattled international soccer executives everywhere? And wage war against hypocrisy and carpetbagging British comedians? Embrace that feeling! Do it! Headbutt the person nearest you and scream FOR FREEDOM!

