Jack White and Charley Crockett Are Still Beefing Over Satanic Doo-Wop Duo Twin Temple, and It’s Getting Weirder

Just when we thought the biggest music beef since Kendrick and Drake had died, they’ve gone and revived it. It seems that Jack White and Charley Crockett are still going at it.

It all started after the country singer dissed Satanic doo-wop duo, Twin Temple. The band was set to play a short run of shows with Crockett in the Pacific Northwest over the summer. However, he kicked them off his tour after finding out that they were *checks notes* literally as Satanic as they’ve always openly claimed to be.

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“Today we were informed that Charley Crockett has decided to remove Twin Temple from his upcoming shows next week due to our Satanic imagery,” Twin Temple said in a statement. As for Crockett, he reportedly told Rolling Stone that he “thought they were like Black Sabbath, but they ain’t.” Then added, “Not today, Satan.”

Jack White invited Twin Temple to open for him after Charley Crockett booted them from his tour

In response to all this, White publicly defended Twin Temple and invited them to open for him in Los Angeles. This apparently irked Crockett, for some reason, and he has continued to make comments here and there.

This catches us up to August 18, 2026, when White had enough and issued a new statement in the form of Shawn Brown’s 1980 novelty rap song about John Wayne, “Rappin’ Duke”, written out in its entirety.

Taking to Instagram, White shared a screenshot of the RS article wherein Crockett says he “lost respect” for the White Stripes founder. “I never said nothing about this young buck before,” White began his post caption. “But since he’s trying to drag me into this here rodeo again, here’s my official response to Cowboy Charley’s accusations.”

If you thought Charley Crockett was done, you thought wrong

It doesn’t end there, though! After White posted his response, Crockett came back with a LENGTHY reply. In his message, Crockett calls White things like “Mr. Suzy Cream Puff” and “Big Hoss.” He mentions the Gulf Wars, Malcolm X, Net Neutrality, UMG, and JFK.

The singer also talks a lot about his own music, quotes Jay-Z, and lambasts White for driving a Lamborghini. (There appears to be no record that Jack White owns a Lambo.) He eventually ends his message by saying, “If you want the smoke, I’m your man.”

And after all that, all I can think is how strange this all must be for Twin Temple. They just wanted to play some live shows and share their music with new audiences. Now, through no doing of theirs, two Grammy-winning artists are in a heated feud over their honor. Truly a wild thing to behold.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for RRHOF