Jack White Announces ‘No Name’ World Tour Dates for 2025

Jack White is not slowing down. The Grammy-winning musician has just announced an extensive run of shows for 2025, which will continue his No Name tour that wraps up its first leg in Australia next month.

The first run of shows on the No Name tour was quite unique as the concerts were only announced a couple of days prior and were held in mid-size venues. This time around, however, fans are getting much more notice, and the tour will run through much larger venues.

Tickets for all just-announced dates go on sale Friday, November 22 at 10 AM local time. Third Man Vault members can access a presale starting November 15 at 10 AM local time, with various other presales starting Monday, November 18 at 10 AM local.

Additionally, White just dropped a new song, “You Got Me Searching,” which fans can stream here.

See below for the full list of Jack White’s 2024/25 tour dates:

Nov 15, 2024 – Austin, TX – Paper Tiger

Nov 17, 2024 – San Antonio, TX – Corona Capital

Dec 1, 2024 – Mexico City, Mexico – Clockenflap Festival Hong Kong

Dec 2, 2024 – Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam – Capital Theatre

Dec 5, 2024 – Brisbane, Australia – The Fortitude Music Hall

Dec 6, 2024 – Ballarat, Australia – Civic Hall (Sold Out)

Dec 7, 2024 – Melbourne, Australia – Corner Hotel (Sold Out)

Dec 9, 2024 – Melbourne, Australia – Forum Melbourne

Dec 11, 2024 – Hobart, Australia – Odeon Theatre

Dec 13, 2024 – Sydney, Australia – Enmore Theatre

Dec 17, 2024 – Auckland, New Zealand – Auckland Town Hall

Feb 6, 2025 – Toronto, Canada – HISTORY

Feb 7, 2025 – Toronto, Canada – Massey Hall

Feb 8, 2025 – Toronto, Canada – Massey Hall

Feb 11, 2025 – Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre

Feb 12, 2025 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount

Feb 17, 2025 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner

Feb 18, 2025 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner

Mar 10, 2025 – Hiroshima, Japan – Blue Live

Mar 12, 2025 – Osaka, Japan – Gorilla Hall

Mar 13, 2025 – Nagoya, Japan – Diamond Hall

Mar 15, 2025 – Tokyo, Japan – Toyosu Pit

Mar 17, 2025 – Tokyo, Japan – Toyosu Pit

Apr 3, 2025 – St. Louis, MO – The Factory

Apr 4, 2025 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater

Apr 5, 2025 – Omaha, NE – Steelhouse Omaha

Apr 7, 2025 – Saint Paul, MN – Palace Theatre

Apr 8, 2025 – Saint Paul, MN – Palace Theatre

Apr 10, 2025 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed

Apr 11, 2025 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed

Apr 12, 2025 – Detroit, MI – The Masonic Temple Theatre

Apr 13, 2025 – Detroit, MI – The Masonic Temple Theatre

Apr 15, 2025 – Grand Rapids, MI – GLC Live at 20 Monroe

Apr 16, 2025 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre

Apr 18, 2025 – Nashville, TN – The Pinnacle

Apr 19, 2025 – Nashville, TN – The Pinnacle

May 4, 2025 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at The Moody Theater

May 5, 2025 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at The Moody Theater

May 6, 2025 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom

May 8, 2025 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom

May 9, 2025 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom

May 10, 2025 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union Event Center

May 12, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

May 13, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

May 15, 2025 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl

May 16, 2025 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater

May 17, 2025 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

May 19, 2025 – Seattle, WA – The Paramount Theatre

May 20, 2025 – Seattle, WA – The Paramount Theatre

May 22, 2025 – Vancouver, Canada – The Commodore Ballroom

May 23, 2025 – Vancouver, Canada – The Commodore Ballroom

May 24, 2025 – Troutdale, OR – Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn