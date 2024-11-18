Jack White Announces ‘No Name’ World Tour Dates for 2025

Jack White is not slowing down. The Grammy-winning musician has just announced an extensive run of shows for 2025, which will continue his No Name tour that wraps up its first leg in Australia next month.
The first run of shows on the No Name tour was quite unique as the concerts were only announced a couple of days prior and were held in mid-size venues. This time around, however, fans are getting much more notice, and the tour will run through much larger venues.
Tickets for all just-announced dates go on sale Friday, November 22 at 10 AM local time. Third Man Vault members can access a presale starting November 15 at 10 AM local time, with various other presales starting Monday, November 18 at 10 AM local.
Additionally, White just dropped a new song, “You Got Me Searching,” which fans can stream here.
See below for the full list of Jack White’s 2024/25 tour dates:
Nov 15, 2024 – Austin, TX – Paper Tiger
Nov 17, 2024 – San Antonio, TX – Corona Capital
Dec 1, 2024 – Mexico City, Mexico – Clockenflap Festival Hong Kong
Dec 2, 2024 – Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam – Capital Theatre
Dec 5, 2024 – Brisbane, Australia – The Fortitude Music Hall
Dec 6, 2024 – Ballarat, Australia – Civic Hall (Sold Out)
Dec 7, 2024 – Melbourne, Australia – Corner Hotel (Sold Out)
Dec 9, 2024 – Melbourne, Australia – Forum Melbourne
Dec 11, 2024 – Hobart, Australia – Odeon Theatre
Dec 13, 2024 – Sydney, Australia – Enmore Theatre
Dec 17, 2024 – Auckland, New Zealand – Auckland Town Hall
Feb 6, 2025 – Toronto, Canada – HISTORY
Feb 7, 2025 – Toronto, Canada – Massey Hall
Feb 8, 2025 – Toronto, Canada – Massey Hall
Feb 11, 2025 – Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre
Feb 12, 2025 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount
Feb 17, 2025 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner
Feb 18, 2025 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner
Mar 10, 2025 – Hiroshima, Japan – Blue Live
Mar 12, 2025 – Osaka, Japan – Gorilla Hall
Mar 13, 2025 – Nagoya, Japan – Diamond Hall
Mar 15, 2025 – Tokyo, Japan – Toyosu Pit
Mar 17, 2025 – Tokyo, Japan – Toyosu Pit
Apr 3, 2025 – St. Louis, MO – The Factory
Apr 4, 2025 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater
Apr 5, 2025 – Omaha, NE – Steelhouse Omaha
Apr 7, 2025 – Saint Paul, MN – Palace Theatre
Apr 8, 2025 – Saint Paul, MN – Palace Theatre
Apr 10, 2025 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed
Apr 11, 2025 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed
Apr 12, 2025 – Detroit, MI – The Masonic Temple Theatre
Apr 13, 2025 – Detroit, MI – The Masonic Temple Theatre
Apr 15, 2025 – Grand Rapids, MI – GLC Live at 20 Monroe
Apr 16, 2025 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre
Apr 18, 2025 – Nashville, TN – The Pinnacle
Apr 19, 2025 – Nashville, TN – The Pinnacle
May 4, 2025 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at The Moody Theater
May 5, 2025 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at The Moody Theater
May 6, 2025 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom
May 8, 2025 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom
May 9, 2025 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom
May 10, 2025 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union Event Center
May 12, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium
May 13, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium
May 15, 2025 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl
May 16, 2025 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater
May 17, 2025 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic
May 19, 2025 – Seattle, WA – The Paramount Theatre
May 20, 2025 – Seattle, WA – The Paramount Theatre
May 22, 2025 – Vancouver, Canada – The Commodore Ballroom
May 23, 2025 – Vancouver, Canada – The Commodore Ballroom
May 24, 2025 – Troutdale, OR – Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn