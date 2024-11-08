Jack White Has Strong Words About ‘Obvious Fascist’ Donald Trump’s 2024 Presidential Win

To say that the 2024 U.S. Presidential election has been divisive would be an understatement. Former President Donald Trump’s win over sitting Vice President Kamala Harris has sparked a lot of emotions and brought out some heated rebuke, especially among celebrities.

Over on Instagram, Jack White shared an image featuring an old Turkish Proverb that says: “The forest was shrinking but the trees kept voting for the axe, for the axe was clever and convinced the trees that because his handle was made of wood he was one of them.”

Additionally, White attached his statement on the situation in the post’s caption, not mincing words by calling Trump an “obvious fascist” and “wannabe dictator.” The White Stripes frontman lamented the “absolutely dumbfounding” victory, and noted issues the country is set to potentially face such as “deportations” and a “nationwide abortion ban.”

“The racist, impeached, convicted felon and convicted rapist who stole national secrets and hid them in his bathroom, who told us to inject bleach, who wanted to fix hurricanes with nuclear weapons, who insulted handicap people, called military veterans suckers, who incited an insurrection that invaded the nation’s capital for God sakes (!!!),” White went on to say iof Trump, then calling him a “failed business man who’s ventures have all gone bankrupt” and “a fake Christian selling bibles and sneakers like a carnival side show.”

White also pointed to different groups that he believes were tricked or are in danger because of Trump’s political policies, such as Christians, war veterans, minorities, and women.

The Grammy-winning musician also criticized “all those rich pricks riding in their Cybertrucks listening to their [Joe] Rogan and [Steve] Bannon and Alex Jones podcasts are laughing all the way to the bank looking forward to their tax cuts that don’t apply to the middle class.”

Finally, White concluded his statement by noting that Trump’s win was “not just with the electoral college this time, but the American people with the popular vote showed that the citizens placed him in power and now deserve whatever evils he’s going to enact.”