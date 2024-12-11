jack-white-honors-meg-white-with-heartfelt-message-on-her-50th-birthday

The White Stripes drummer Meg White is celebrating her 50th birthday on Tuesday and getting lots of well-wishes. Maybe the most notable is a heartfelt tribute from her former bandmate, Jack White.

In an Instagram post, Jack shared a photo of Meg and wrote a sweet message in the caption: “HAPPY 50TH BIRTHDAY to my big sister, the great Meg White. There’s only one of you, Meggo. They broke the mold. You’re still inspiring people, including me.”

He then concluded his post, “Love you so much,” and signed it, “Jack III.” Many of the band’s friends and fans have since commented Happy Birthday messages on Jack’s post, including Jackass star Johnny Knoxville and filmmaker Jim Jarmusch.

Jack White and Meg White started The White Stripes in Detroit, Michigan, in 1997. During their career, they released six full-length albums and won just as many Grammys. The band’s final album was Icky Thump in 2007.

That same year, the band went on hiatus, eventually announcing their official break-up in 2011. The White Stripes’ final performance was as the musical guest on the final episode of Late Night with Conan O’Brien on February 20, 2009