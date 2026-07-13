Jack White Invites Satanic Doo-Wop Band to Open for Him After Country Singer Kicks Them off Tour

After country singer Charley Crockett kicked Satanic doo-wop duo Twin Temple off his tour due to their occult music and imagery, Jack White has swooped in. The iconic rock star has invited the band to open for him at his later this year.

It all started when Twin Temple shared a message on social media, revealing that they’d been removed from Crockett’s tour. “Today we were informed that Charley Crockett has decided to remove Twin Temple from his upcoming shows next week due to our Satanic imagery,” Twin Temple’s statement began.

Videos by VICE

“Unfortunately, that means we will not be able to perform for you next week as planned,” they continued. “We are really disappointed as we were looking forward to getting back out and seeing you, and also what it meant as far as bringing different types of people and music lovers together.”

Twin Temple was scheduled to open for Crockett at concerts in Oregon and California

They added, “We are sorry to everyone who was planning to see us. We’re grateful for your support, not only of Twin Temple, but more importantly of artistic freedom. HAIL SATAN! 93/93”

As for Crockett, he reportedly told Rolling Stone that he “thought they were like Black Sabbath, but they ain’t.” Then added, “Not today, Satan.” This could indicate that he and his representatives never actually listened to the band before inviting them to open for him, but there’s really no way of knowing.

In response, Jack White showed the f**k up by posting an image of Twin Temple on his Instagram page and publicly inviting them to join his Los Angeles concert.

“Twin Temple, Would you like to open my show in L.A. on September 29th at the Hollywood Palladium? Let me know. Get in front of me Satan!,” he wrote, playing off the title of the White Stripes’ fifth album, Get Behind Me Satan.

Down in the comments, Twin Temple elately accepted the invite. “Unholy hell,” they wrote. “Sir Jack, you have no idea what this means to us. Lifelong fans- dead leaves on the dirty ground was one of the first songs I (Alex) ever learned on guitar. We were actually planning on coming to this show. It would be a most infernal pleasure to play the devils music with you.”

After opening for White, Twin Temple will hit the road with rock god Danzig in Fall 2026. So, it seems like they’re doing pretty well without Crockett.