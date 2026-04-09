Jack White Just Announced a 2026 U.S. Tour

Jack White is full of surprises this week (as if the epic SNL appearance with Jack Black wasn’t enough).
Following a last-minute Coachella add, the rock star has just announced a 35-date world tour, with enough North America dates to satisfy fans stateside this time around.
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The tour begins in Washington, D.C. on July 10 after a slew of European festival dates. The first North American leg of the tour will see White hitting Brooklyn, Boston, Indianapolis, Chicago, and more. Then, a hop across the pond for some dates in the U.K. and Ireland (plus a couple festers in Kazakhstan and Turkey—very nice!).
The U.S. tour will finally resume with shows in San Francisco, Los Angeles (2 nights), Austin, Nashville, Miami Beach (2 nights), Atlanta (2 nights), and more. The two-show runs are at smaller venues, which will give fans a more intimate experience.
No additional lineup information is available at time of writing, save for Angine de Poitrine opening in Toronto. View the complete tour routing below.
Jack white 2026 Tour: How to get tickets
Tickets will first be offered via a Third Man Records Vault presale starting Monday, April 13 at 10 AM local time, followed by an artist presale at 12 PM local time. General onsale will begin Friday, April 17 at 10 AM local time on Ticketmaster.
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White just debuted two new songs on the aforementioned SNL appearance, teasing what I’m sure will eventually be announced as a f*ckin’ rocking new album.
The man stays incredibly relevant.
JACK white 2026 Tour dates
04/11 — Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival †
05/30 — Sigulda, Latvia @ Sigulda Castle
06/04-06 — Aarhus, Denmark @ Northside Festival †
06/12-14 — Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands @ Best Kept Secret Festival †
06/18 — Lyon, France @ Les Nuits de Fourvière
06/19 — Camaiore, Italy @ La Prima Estate †
06/21 — Lignano Sabbiadoro, Italy @ Arena Alpe Adria
06/22-24 — Zagreb, Croatia @ INMusic Festival †
07/10 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem
07/11 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount
07/12 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount
07/14 — Toronto, ON @ RBC Amphitheatre (w/ support from Angine de Poitrine)
07/15 — Essex Junction, VT @ Champlain Valley Exposition
07/17 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
07/21 — Indianapolis, IN @ Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
07/23 — Chicago, IL @ Radius
07/24 — Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed (Outdoors)
07/25 — Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
08/21 — Almaty, Kazakhstan @ Park Live Almaty †
08/22-23 — Istanbul, Turkey @ Babylon Soundgarden †
08/25 — London, United Kingdom @ Eventim Apollo
08/26 — London, United Kingdom @ Eventim Apollo
08/28 — Bristol, United Kingdom @ The Prospect Building
08/29 — Newcastle, United Kingdom @ O2 City Hall
08/31 — Belfast, United Kingdom @ The Telegraph Building
09/01 — Dublin, Ireland @ 3Olympia Theatre
09/02 — Dublin, Ireland @ 3Olympia Theatre
09/18 — Cincinnati, OH @ MegaCorp Pavilion
09/19 — East Aurora, NY @ Borderland Festival †
09/20 — Richmond, VA @ TBA †
09/24 — San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
09/25 — Pomona, CA @ Fox Theater
09/28 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
09/29 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
09/30 — Del Mar, CA @ The Sound
10/02 — Las Vegas, NV @ Fontainebleau Las Vegas
10/03 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
10/04 — Albuquerque, NM @ Revel
10/06 — Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater
10/07 — Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory
10/09 — Nashville, TN @ The Truth
11/08 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
11/09 — Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
11/10 — Milwaukee, WI @ Landmark Credit Union Live
11/12 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Citizens Live at The Wylie
11/13 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte
11/14 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte
11/16 — Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live Orlando
11/17 — Miami Beach, FL @ The Fillmore
11/18 — Miami Beach, FL @ The Fillmore
11/20 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
11/21 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
† = Festival appearance