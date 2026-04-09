Jack White Just Announced a 2026 U.S. Tour

Jack White is full of surprises this week (as if the epic SNL appearance with Jack Black wasn’t enough).

Following a last-minute Coachella add, the rock star has just announced a 35-date world tour, with enough North America dates to satisfy fans stateside this time around.

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The tour begins in Washington, D.C. on July 10 after a slew of European festival dates. The first North American leg of the tour will see White hitting Brooklyn, Boston, Indianapolis, Chicago, and more. Then, a hop across the pond for some dates in the U.K. and Ireland (plus a couple festers in Kazakhstan and Turkey—very nice!).

The U.S. tour will finally resume with shows in San Francisco, Los Angeles (2 nights), Austin, Nashville, Miami Beach (2 nights), Atlanta (2 nights), and more. The two-show runs are at smaller venues, which will give fans a more intimate experience.

No additional lineup information is available at time of writing, save for Angine de Poitrine opening in Toronto. View the complete tour routing below.

Jack white 2026 Tour: How to get tickets

Tickets will first be offered via a Third Man Records Vault presale starting Monday, April 13 at 10 AM local time, followed by an artist presale at 12 PM local time. General onsale will begin Friday, April 17 at 10 AM local time on Ticketmaster.

White just debuted two new songs on the aforementioned SNL appearance, teasing what I’m sure will eventually be announced as a f*ckin’ rocking new album.

The man stays incredibly relevant.

04/11 — Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival †

05/30 — Sigulda, Latvia @ Sigulda Castle

06/04-06 — Aarhus, Denmark @ Northside Festival †

06/12-14 — Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands @ Best Kept Secret Festival †

06/18 — Lyon, France @ Les Nuits de Fourvière

06/19 — Camaiore, Italy @ La Prima Estate †

06/21 — Lignano Sabbiadoro, Italy @ Arena Alpe Adria

06/22-24 — Zagreb, Croatia @ INMusic Festival †

07/10 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem

07/11 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount

07/12 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount

07/14 — Toronto, ON @ RBC Amphitheatre (w/ support from Angine de Poitrine)

07/15 — Essex Junction, VT @ Champlain Valley Exposition

07/17 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

07/21 — Indianapolis, IN @ Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

07/23 — Chicago, IL @ Radius

07/24 — Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed (Outdoors)

07/25 — Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

08/21 — Almaty, Kazakhstan @ Park Live Almaty †

08/22-23 — Istanbul, Turkey @ Babylon Soundgarden †

08/25 — London, United Kingdom @ Eventim Apollo

08/26 — London, United Kingdom @ Eventim Apollo

08/28 — Bristol, United Kingdom @ The Prospect Building

08/29 — Newcastle, United Kingdom @ O2 City Hall

08/31 — Belfast, United Kingdom @ The Telegraph Building

09/01 — Dublin, Ireland @ 3Olympia Theatre

09/02 — Dublin, Ireland @ 3Olympia Theatre

09/18 — Cincinnati, OH @ MegaCorp Pavilion

09/19 — East Aurora, NY @ Borderland Festival †

09/20 — Richmond, VA @ TBA †

09/24 — San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

09/25 — Pomona, CA @ Fox Theater

09/28 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

09/29 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

09/30 — Del Mar, CA @ The Sound

10/02 — Las Vegas, NV @ Fontainebleau Las Vegas

10/03 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

10/04 — Albuquerque, NM @ Revel

10/06 — Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater

10/07 — Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory

10/09 — Nashville, TN @ The Truth

11/08 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

11/09 — Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

11/10 — Milwaukee, WI @ Landmark Credit Union Live

11/12 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Citizens Live at The Wylie

11/13 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte

11/14 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte

11/16 — Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live Orlando

11/17 — Miami Beach, FL @ The Fillmore

11/18 — Miami Beach, FL @ The Fillmore

11/20 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

11/21 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

† = Festival appearance