Jack White Makes His Comeback with Two Wild and Woolly New Songs

Jack White previewed new music somewhat obtusely at the end of last year, but he’s made good on that teaser by releasing those songs at last. It’s tough to tell whether this release, “Connected by Love,” is a single coupled with its B-side, or a double A-side, but such distinctions may not matter because there’s a lot going on in these songs.

The title track is a hulking soul-blues ballad with wailing gospel choirs, which is par for the course for White, while “Respect Commander” is a weird menagerie of sped-up drum loops, NSYNC orchestra hits, and raging guitar solos that takes two whole minutes to actually emerge as a song. No album’s been formally announced yet, but you can listen to both tracks below.

Update: the album has a name, it’s called ‘Boarding House Reach,’ here’s the video for “Connected by Love”: