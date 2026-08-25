Jack White Pays Tribute to Dolly Parton by Calling for Her ‘Instant Sainthood’

Following the news that music icon Dolly Parton passed away, many have taken to memorializing the late singer. In a post shared on social media, alt-rock legend Jack White even called for Parton to be given “instant sainthood.”

In an Instagram post, White shared a throwback black-and-white photo of Parton from when she was a young woman. Captioning the post, he simply wrote, “Instant Sainthood.”

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White’s post has received a lot of agreeing comments, with one follower writing, “Dolly was one of the best humans to ever walk this earth. She had indelible talent, unfathomable kindness, and beauty inside and out.”

“Truly, few people actually leave behind a legacy of positive change, love, healing, hope, and kindness. She’s done so much for so many. What a lady,” someone else added. They continued, “What an artist. What a humanitarian. What a beautiful and kind badass she was, is, and will always be.”

Dolly Parton passed away in August 2026 at the age of 80

Dolly Parton died on Aug. 25, 2026. She was 80 years old. The news came just days after the singer had shared that she was dealing with some health issues.

“Global icon and humanitarian, Dolly Parton, known to the world as a beloved singer, songwriter, philanthropist, actress, playwright, and author, died peacefully today in Nashville, Tennessee,” read an official statement from Parton’s reps.

The statement continued: “A rhinestone life that shone bright enough for the world to see, Dolly will forever stand as an inspiration not only through her timeless music and prolific songwriting, but also her wit, warmth, and kindness that made us all feel like family. Dolly Parton’s legacy is one of love, compassion, and resilience.

“With a seven-decade career, she inspired multiple generations of artists and fans with her music and an unwavering commitment to making the world a better place,” the statement added. “Her songs will continue to resonate with people of all ages, and her philanthropic work will have a lasting impact.”

Dolly Parton is preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Carl Thomas Dean (1942 – 2025); her mother, Avie Lee Caroline Owens (1923 – 2003); and her father, Robert Lee Parton, Sr. (1921 – 2000).