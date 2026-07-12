Jack White Shares Heartwarming Moment Performing With His Daughter Scarlett on Bass

People often say “like father, like son,” but for Jack White, it’s more “like father, like daughter.” During a concert in Brooklyn, The White Stripes rocker’s daughter Scarlett wielded a bass and joined her father on stage. Together, they performed a trio of songs including “Cannon”, “John The Revelator”, and “Black Math”.

This isn’t the only time they’ve worked together on music before. Scarlett White is an aspiring artist in her own right, in addition to her modeling career. She’s contributed to Jack White’s surprise 2024 album No Name with “Archbishop Harold Holmes” and “Underground”. Additionally, in support of the album, she joined her old man for a show at New York’s Irving Plaza in 2025.

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Jack White couldn’t be prouder of his daughter’s foray into music. In an interview with CONSEQUENCE, he applauded her ability to play bass and said her initial involvement with the record was a happy accident. When it comes to his kids Scarlett and Henry, though, he’s more inclined to let them blaze their own trail.

“They are good musicians, both of them, and they come up with some really cool stuff,” White told the publication. “They like doing their own thing, and I like them doing their own thing. So once in a while we might touch base here and there.”

Jack White performs "Cannon" with daughter Scarlett White on bass in Brooklyn.



📹: David James Swanson https://t.co/X7584ULK9D pic.twitter.com/lE38Y1Tjqq — CONSEQUENCE (@consequence) July 12, 2026

Jack White Takes the Stage With His Daughter Scarlett in Brooklyn

The year 2026 has been a busy one thus far for White. He was a last-minute addition to this year’s Coachella lineup, while also taking the SNL stage with Jack Black. Now, he’s embarking on another tour spanning 35 dates. Initially, he’s staying in America before taking a trip overseas to the U.K. and Ireland in late August. Then, he’ll come back to the States in mid to late September and finish out his dates until November 21st in Atlanta, Georgia.

As for Scarlett White, she grew up accustomed to her dad traveling to perform. Consequently, the music stage never seemed all that daunting— all the more evident in her own performances.

“My little brother and I would wave goodbye as my dad loaded gear onto a tour bus or as my mom caught a last-minute plane to Milan,” she recalled to AnOther Magazine. “Despite that, there was a surprising sense of normalcy,” the 19-year-old says. “It was a blend of perpetual artistic expression and ordinary domesticity, with everything backed by the sound of music, movies or the pinball machine.”