Jack White Shares News of Older Brother’s Death, Pens Touching Tribute to ‘Beautiful Soul’

Jack White posted a heartfelt tribute to his older brother, Edward Gillis, following his death on October 24, 2026, after a “tough battle against cancer.” This is the second death in White’s family this year, following his mother’s passing in March 2026. He took a moment to publicly share memories of his brother alongside a series of photos.

“The world lost a beautiful soul today,” his message began. “Ed was such a caring, funny and generous person that everybody loved … He truly would have many of us laughing and falling out of our chairs at times.”

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White mentioned that his brother is survived by his wife and two children. Gillis served as the manager of the Third Man Pressing plant for 10 years, “and pressed hundreds of thousands of other artists records.”

White added, “He loved making small sculptures and flowers from the vinyl scraps of the plant that people really enjoyed. Eddie was also an acclaimed pastry chef that ran kitchens and bake shops for the Ritz Carlton hotel and Beaumont Hospital.”

‘He Did So Much While He Was On This Planet,’ Jack White Says of Older Brother Edward

In addition to managing the pressing plant, making sculptures, and running kitchens, Edward Gillis was an accomplished musician. Jack White shared memories of playing music with his brother and included photos of a young Gillis on guitar.

“In his youth Eddie was the guitar player in the family when we were all growing up back when I was on drums only, and he was just great at the instrument,” White wrote. “I was lucky to play music together with him at times throughout our lives, once even for the Detroit Tigers while they were at spring training in Florida with our old band that included Dominic Davis on bass.”

Jack White shared some of the “wonderful and simple things” his brother taught him “that I’ll never forget; how to string a guitar, how to fish on the Detroit river, how to drive a stick shift…” The touching tribute concluded, “He was an amazing big brother to me and i just hate to see him leave, but I’m glad he is at peace.”

Edward Gillis’ death comes just seven months after his mother, Teresa, passed away at age 95. From 1954 to 1975, she had 10 children; Edward was eighth-born while Jack White was the youngest.

Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images