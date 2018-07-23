Jacob Hoggard, Lead Singer of Hedley, Charged With Sexual Assault

Jacob Hoggard, lead singer of Canadian pop-rock band Hedley, has been charged with multiple sex crimes.

Toronto police allege Hoggard, 34, met with two women on three separate occasions in 2016 and sexually assaulted them. He has been charged with sexual interference and two counts of sexual assault causing bodily harm.

In March Hoggard said he was stepping away from the band “indefinitely” in light of numerous allegations against him, including rape. At that time he tweeted that he “behaved in a way that objectified women” over the last 13 years but denied ever engaging in non-consensual sexual activity.

“The way I’ve treated women was reckless and dismissive of their feelings. I understand the significant harm that is caused not only to the women I interacted with, but to all women who are degraded by this type of behaviour. I have been careless and indifferent and I have no excuse. For this I am truly sorry,” Hoggard tweeted.

In February, the CBC published a report based on an Ottawa woman’s allegations that Hoggard raped her multiple times in a Toronto hotel room in 2016.

The 24-year-old woman, who the CBC did not name, said she met Hoggard at WE Day in Ottawa in November 2016. She said they met up two weeks later at Thompson Hotel. Once they were together in a hotel room, the woman said Hoggard repeatedly raped her.

In response to the story, Hoggard’s lawyer told the CBC in statement that Hoggard had consensual sex with the woman.

“At no time did Jacob act badly or do anything without [her] consent,” the statement said.

Calgary radio host Katie Summers said Hoggard made a remark about her performing oral sex on him when she interviewed the band seven years ago. Summers said he touched her bum after they posed for a photo.

The band was also accused of harassment and assault via the hashtag #outHedley2k18.

Toronto police said in a news release they are “concerned there may be other victims.”

Hoggard is scheduled to appear in a Toronto courtroom Thursday.

