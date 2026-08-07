Jacquees on ‘Mood 2’, Fatherhood, Gospel Music, and Why Simping Is (Almost) Never Okay [Exclusive]

Jacquees is a student of the game first when it comes to R&B. Even when he boldly declared himself the king of the genre and rubbed a lot of people the wrong way in the process, it was never out of disregard to the legends who paved the way before him. Rather, it was an earnest, confident statement that he put in enough work to be considered amongst the greats.

Now, ten years later, Jacquees has returned where it all started with a sequel to his breakout mixtape Mood. Mood 2 doesn’t stray too far from the tried and true formula that made him a star over the last decade.

Videos by VICE

But what has gone a little underrated is the Atlanta singer’s real sense of craftsmanship. His songs are deceptively intricate in how he nods to previous eras of R&B but avoiding the trappings of nostalgia. He never sounds dated; instead, he attempts to recall the musical instincts that make people go back to the classics in the first place.

Play video

Jacquees on The Importance of Studying R&B Legends and The Impact Chris Brown Has had on His Music

As he explained to Noisey, the only reason he’s able to do that, though, is that he had a front row seat to the legends. He recalled knowing Lloyd when he was in high school. He wrote songs with Pleasure P. Jagged Edge was in his corner even before his Cash Money days.

For Jacquees, it was a matter of picking and choosing what made sense with his own personality. “You gotta just know what to take and how to tweak it,” he explained. “I soaked up so much from everybody and I became who I am.

The “Say Yea” crooner spoke glowingly of Chris Brown in particular. He recalled Brown sitting down personally with the editors and directors of a music video before immediately rushing to the studio to record songs he had in his head. It proved early on that, no matter how hard Jacquees was already working, there was always another level to reach. Just don’t expect him to crank out any 50 songs like Chris Brown in the future.

“I’ma let bro do that,” he chuckled. “I got 22 songs on my album. The most I’ll probably do is 25… [Chris Brown] done cracked some type of code.”

Jacquees on What’s Wrong With Modern Romance and How Fatherhood Has Changed Him

Play video

In addition to his vigorous study of R&B history, the “B.E.D.” singer remains true to the virtues of its songwriting. Modern R&B mirrors a lot of the toxicity and pointless gender wars that poison romance today. The beauty of the genre is to get you to believe that love is real.

It could’ve been easy to see him play the part of a calloused heartbreaker. In a conversation with K Camp back in March 2026, he said the 32-year-old “moves like a rapper” despite the romance in his music. Ultimately, Jacquees believes in a firm balance. He loses all his power if he gives up his cool player bravado. But the records don’t work if he doesn’t cater to his woman and be romantic.

Really, the secret is don’t be a simp. “It ain’t nothing wrong with being romantic. But you ain’t got to be a simp. That’s two different things,” he explained. “A simp is just getting ran over for love. You’re just a sucker for love. Romantic is like… you’re still going to get respect. I just want to make you feel good, I want us to respect each other. You could be a romantic simp, though.”

Fatherhood has only illuminated his take on romance. Admittedly, Jacquees felt like his audience was growing without him before he had his son. But with Baby Making in 2024 and Mood 2 in 2026, Jacquees found that he’s on their wavelength again. Now, being a father adds a bit of nuance and connection that he had before. His sex jams come with the context that he’ll need to call a babysitter first.

“Now, I feel like I could talk from a place where they could really, really relate. It impacts the conversation a lot, but you still have your vibe. The kids don’t just change who you are,” he said.

Why Gospel Music is So Important to Jacquees

Play video

Another pivotal part to understanding the ethos of Jacquees is his deep connection to gospel music. This is the same artist who grew up around gospel singer Dottie Peoples, all while taking serious inspiration from Ginuwine’s “Pony”. Even though he didn’t personally participate in the choir, he held the passion and the harmonies in those spaces close.

“I told [producer Nash B] the other day, bro, we were so blessed when we first got in the game because we were straight out of the church,” Jacquees said, sharing that he still goes out of his way to stay connected to that holy gospel spirit. “I still go to church and all that. Even when I catch church, I cut it on at the crib, y’know what I’m saying? Shoutout to Pastor Darius Daniels. And I got a few of my guys from my band that play in the church. You got to have the church with the music. It’s going to be better music if you do.”

Can artists still replicate that feeling even if they aren’t ingrained in church spaces? Jacquees isn’t convinced. He explained that it’s the difference between soul food at a restaurant versus the classic home cooking we all love. Sometimes, you may get a similar experience, but it’s rare.

Why Atlanta is So Important to The Self-Proclaimed King of R&B

Above all else, Jacquees’ music is born and bred in Atlanta, Georgia. Listening to records like “No Validation” is unmistakably Southern, caked in a distinct humidity you can’t experience anywhere else in the world. His cult classic 4275 transports you right outside the house on his album cover, swatting away mosquitoes and jamming everything from Jagged Edge to Young Thug.

What being from Atlanta taught him more than anything was his unwavering confidence. It keeps him firm amidst all the memes and occasional skepticism from haters. Even when he has frustratedly admitted in the past that he doesn’t believe he gets all of his flowers, the city never made him doubt that he could make it.

“It gave me super confidence because of everybody that’s from my city. Stepping behind a mic, you already know it’s a possibility. I can make it. Look who came from here,” Jacquees passionately told me. “I came up with everybody who big now, y’know what I’m saying? I’ve been in the game since I was 15. I was in high school doing this stuff. I always knew I could step to the mic with a certain confidence. That’s because of where I’m from.”

Play video

Photo via Cam Kirk