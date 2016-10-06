Jacques Greene Gives Frank Ocean’s “White Ferrari” a Fresh Coat of Paint on New Edit

When Frank Ocean‘s highly-anticipated Blonde was released this past summer, one of the album’s many highlights was “White Ferrari,” a meditative slow-burner featuring an assist from James Blake. Today Canadian producer Jacques Greene has shared his edit of the track, which stretches out the original’s synth section, loops the singer’s vocals, and adds some driving New Order-sounding basslines.

On Twitter, Greene said, “Blonde has been fucking me up and saving me in equal measure since it came out.”

Download it for free below and listen to the producer’s latest single “Can’t Tell Me” here.



