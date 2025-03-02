Jade Cargill Returns at WWE Elimination Chamber, Attacks SmackDown Star

Jade Cargill is out for revenge following her return at WWE Elimination Chamber.

The former Women’s Tag Team Champion returned shortly before the cage closed. She was wearing her gear and it was immediately clear why. She went for Naomi, entering the cage and attacking her while the rest of the women — including Bianca Belair — were inside. As she screamed for her friend, Naomi crawled outside the ring where Cargill shut the cage on her. She was stretchered out while Cargill left up the ramp.

Cargill’s return isn’t a complete surprise. She has been out of action for the last few months after a backstage attack left her injured. The attacker wasn’t revealed, however, many thought it to be Naomi or Belair. The former became Belair’s tag team partner for the remainder of their title reign. They recently lost the championships on WWE Raw.

“Oh my gosh. I would say it’s annoying [being asked about a singles match], because just be happy for the success we have right now,” Cargill told The Takedown on SI last year. “That we’re working together, that we’re building up these tag team titles. We hear it all the time. I mean, what do you guys want us to say? But we need to focus on the now and just us progressing and building up this tag team division.”

“We want people to get invested in what we’re doing now. We almost feel like sometimes you’re cutting yourself short and you’re not allowing yourself to get invested into this because you’re looking forward, way ahead. Let us do amazing things. Let us make magic work,” Belair added. “Of course it’s WWE. It’s inevitable. Maybe it’ll happen down the line, but until then, just let us be us. We just did an interview and they gave us the best analogy. It’s like when you get in a relationship and imagine all your friends say, ‘Oh, I just can’t wait till you guys break up.”