Jade Cargill Shows off Gnarly Injury From WWE Smackdown

On last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Jade Cargill competed in a triple threat for the WWE Women’s Championship. During the match, she suffered an injury that left her busted open.

Nia Jax hit a Samoan Drop to Cargill onto the steel steps, which caused her eyebrow to bleed profusely. The match continued after WWE medical staff intervened, and Stratton retained the championship. She will go to WWE Crown Jewel: Perth in a Champion vs. Champion against the newly crowned Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer. Stratton and Vaquer stood toe-to-toe in the ring, holding their belts high above their heads. After last night’s big win, Stratton’s title reign continues at over 266 days.

The Aftermath of Jade Cargill’s Injury

Cargill shared a photo on her Instagram of her injury just after she got backstage following the match. She was not yet stitched up, yet somehow, even covered in blood, she smiled for the camera. “Don’t question the love I have for this game,” she captioned the photos.

Fellow wrestlers shared their reactions to the gruesome images, including AEW’s Thunder Rosa, writing, “Ouch…. Girl take care of that pretty face.”

CM Punk had a simpler response: a shocked face emoji.

Stratton recently spoke about working with Cargill and shared high praise for the WWE star who just celebrated her two-year anniversary with the company. “Obviously, you look at Jade and you immediately think, ‘Whoa, who is this girl, she looks amazing, she’s beautiful,’ Stratton told The Collection (h/t: WrestleTalk). “And I actually really have enjoyed our last two matches. I thought our last match that we had (before last night’s with Nia Jax), I’m really proud of that. I thought that match was super amazing.”

She’s been facing off against Cargill since WWE SummerSlam where she retained the championship against Cargill in a singles match. Cargill won the Queen of the Ring tournament at Night of Champions, affording her a title shot.

