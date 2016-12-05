Jaden Smith is at One With Nature and Also Vomiting in His Video For “Fallen”

Jaden Smith has dropped a visual to tease his upcoming musical project Syre, and, bottom line: it kind of rules. The track itself is super chill, and features Smith singing and rapping in a lazy flow over a beat that I’d go as far as to call Portishead-esque. The video sees a typically stylish Smith stumbling about amongst some nature and also sicking up some weird looking stuff, in what I am sure is an act of symbolism so complex that only the transcendent philosophical mind of Jaden Smith can comprehend it, but either way it sure looks cool.



Kid Cudi, who debuted the video via his Twitter, gets a visual shoutout in the clip (Jaden dances next to a copy of his Man on the Moon: The End Of Day vinyl on a hillside, obviously), and with cosigns from all over the rap world – Tyler, the Creator is also a pal – it seems that 2017 could well be the year of Jaden Smith and Syre.



Watch “Fallen” below:



