Jagged Mouth’s Wretched New Offering Is Masterfully Distorted Doom

​Jagged Mouth is still a baby band by any measure… and yet they’re already coming for quite a few crowns. The Albuquerque outfit has just released its debut release, Louring, and in doing so somehow managed to viciously stomp on most of 2016’s other doom releases, even those from bands decades into illustrious careers. Perhaps this is my personal bias for bleak, crumpled sludge coming through, but Jagged Mouth has hit on something special here.

There’s that aforementioned sludgy element, obviously, but it comes tempered by an underlying hit of ultra-distorted blues, an often torturously slow pacing, and unexpectedly pretty melodic moments, too. There’s an omnipresent groove present, but it’s an understated one; this is far from boogie-woogie weed jams or heavy-lidded stoner doom apery, even on the fuzziest tracks (like the distorted fog and wretched howls of “There Is No Help Coming,” for example). It’s all very Thou-meets-Coffinworm-meets-Samothrace, and since those are three of my favorite bands, it’s no wonder I’m hooked.

Louring is already available on Bandcamp, but on October 28, The Evergreen Spires will give rise to the album’s physical form—a limited run of 100 cassettes. We usually only post exclusive premieres here on Noisey, but I love this album so much I couldn’t resist flouting the rules just a little, just this once. Go and see why below:

Jagged Mouth on tour:

October 27th- Launchpad – Albuquerque

October 28th- The Flux – Colorado Spr

October 29th- 3 Kings Tavern- Denver

October 30th- TBA

October 31st- TBA

November 1st- The Kraken- Seattle

November 2nd- BloodShed- Portland

November 3rd- TBA

November 4th- TBA

November 5th- Golden Bull- Oakland

November 6th- The Blvd- LA

November 7th- Black Light District Lounge-LA

November 8th-Sweet Springs Saloon CA

November 9th-Amigos Cantina-Ventura

November 10th-Timeout Lounge-Phoenix

November 11th-Sandbox-EL Paso

November 12th-The Underground- Santa Fe

Kim Kelly is luring sailors to their doom on Twitter​.