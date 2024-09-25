Jake Paul’s (Fake?) Belly Has Everyone Very Confused

Jake Paul is—pretty definitively—no stranger to controversy. The latest surrounding the YouTuber-turned-boxer name stems from a viral video of him working out ahead of his Nov. 15 fight with Mike Tyson.

It’s like the “is the dress black and blue or white and gold?” illusion for obnoxious goofballs: Is Jake Paul troublingly out of shape or is he wearing a fat suit? In either case, is the weight he’s benching fake?

I’ve never been more confident in Mike Tyson than after watching this video that Jake Paul just put out on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/hUWhFNzWwN — Shannon The Dude (@ShannonTheDude) September 23, 2024

In the video, which originated on Paul’s Instagram, he claims to be going for a 500-pound personal best on the bench. As he lies down on the bench to begin, the image of his protruding and oddly rounded belly takes center stage.

“Olympic boxing was crazy to watch this year, but watching Mike Tyson knock out a pregnant dude is going to be wild,” one user wrote on X.

Another X account added, “He shouldn’t be lifting all those weights in that advanced stage of pregnancy.”

As the clip did the rounds, more people began to point out inconsistencies. Some suggested that there were missing tattoos. Another viewer pointed out that his nipples weren’t visible. Others spotted discolorations on his body and the fact that the bar wasn’t bending.

How dumb has the world become when you don't even realize this is a fake and a publicity stunt this moron Jake Paul ??

His tattoo magically disappears, as well as obvious fat suit marks.

Kinda scary that the public doesn't get it, everything about these brothers is FAKE! pic.twitter.com/a9rDupRyH2 — Jeff Jones (@Woke_Inoculum) September 25, 2024

Oh, and he’s wearing mismatched shoes… perhaps that’s just his natural workout attire? Who knows.

Paul and Tyson were initially set to spar in July, but an injury forced Tyson to ask for a delay in the fight. Now, the bout is scheduled for Nov. 15 at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

According to CBS Sports, the fight will consist of eight, two-minute rounds, with each boxer wearing “slightly larger gloves than normal.” In his career, the Youtube star is 9-1 with 6 knockouts. Tyson is 50-6 with 44 knockouts.

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson will be streamed globally on Netflix.