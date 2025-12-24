Jake Paul Speaks Out After Loss to Anthony Joshua

Last week, Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua met face-to-face in their fight at Miami’s Kaseya Center. Unfortunately for Paul — who defeated a 58-year-old Mike Tyson last year — he couldn’t do the same against Joshua.

Paul lost in the sixth round when the two-time Unified Heavyweight Champion took him down with a knockout. He was in a daze with a bloody mouth and, as a result, was rushed to the hospital to get his jaw surgically repaired. According to Jake, he has four titanium plates in his jaw.

Ahead of the fight, in a sit-down with Most Valuable Promotions, Joshua claimed he was going to break Jake “mentally.”

“If I can break his soul, and I can break his mentality, then I’ve broken Jake. That’s why I say I’ve got to take his soul. It’s not just physical, I’ve got to take your soul in the ring,” said Joshua.

“I’ve just seen in fights where I can see someone’s, let’s call it energy, frequency, leaving their body. That’s what my goal is: to do the same to you. You have that instinct. You can see it when you’re fighting. You can just see a small glimmer of someone that’s just about to start fading, and then you just keep exploiting that, keep exploiting that, keep exploiting that until some people give up. Some people get knocked out. We’ll figure out.”

Jake Paul not done with boxing after anothny joshua fight

Speaking on his brother Logan Paul’s podcast IMPAULSIVE, Jake says he “learned a lot” during the fight.

“I won two rounds, and then he won two and then I got dropped,” Paul said (h/t: Fightful). “But, yeah, I was doing good. I just think my cardio, just the mental pressure of the big guy and sparring the big people is different than the 10oz gloves. So I was feeling his power a lot more. But it was a great experience. I learned a lot in there.

It’s a great experience overall to be in there with someone who’s that good. I learned a lot and I see where I could have done better so I’m a little disappointed but I also know how good he is. But I had him wobbled at one point. I had him wobbled… He kept his hands up better this fight.”

The fight drew huge numbers for Netflix. 33 million viewers globally tuned in to watch — down from the 60 million that watched Tyson v. Paul — but still a high rating. It reached the Top 10 in 91 countries and ranked #1 in 45 countries, and added an estimated 600,000 commercial viewers.