This Sunrise Alarm Deal Sucks and Isn’t Real. You Should Still Buy It.

As far as sunrise alarms go, the Jall is a budget lamp. Don’t believe the sale price—it’s always about $30, and has been for years. It’s still worth it, especially if you’re intrigued by sunrise alarms but aren’t yet convinced enough to shell out big money for one of the very best.

sunrises, but no sunsets

Sunrise alarms play a trick on your body, taking a cue from nature. Scientifically speaking, we feel best when we wake up to the gradually brightening, intensifying sunlight as it rises and shifts from a mellow orange to an intense blue-white.

These light-equipped alarm clocks use brightening, simulated sunrises to wake you up gradually in the morning. It’s all much more civilized and pleasant than a blaring audio alarm or smartphone.

Despite the name, sunrise alarms typically have a sunset feature that works in the reverse. Used before bed, they lull you into sleepiness by mimicking a natural sunset, which triggers in your body changes that make you feel tired and ready for bed.

The Jall doesn’t have this feature. It sucks, but if I had to choose one feature to do without, I’d rather forgo the sunset feature than the sunrise one, since waking up gently is the main draw with these devices. After all, they’re known as sunrise alarms. Kind of tells you where their priorities lie.

Sunsets aside, there are seven built-in sleep sounds, such as birds chirping, although they sound pretty cheap coming through the Jall’s speaker. Its 20 selectable brightness levels offer an acceptable level of light for an average-sized bedroom, though, and had no trouble lighting up mine.

For $31, the Jall is a perfect entry point for those who want a barebones sunrise alarm for a barebones price. If you find waking up to fake sunrises isn’t for you, then you don’t lose too much money from the Jall.

From there you could graduate to a more expensive, feature-rich model. Or just stick with the Jall. It gets the basics done quite well.