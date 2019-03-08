Jamaican-beef-patty-recipe

Makes 8

Prep time: 25 minutes

Total time: 2 hours

Ingredients

for the filling:

1 ⅓ cups roughly chopped scallions

⅔ cup diced white onion

4 teaspoons fresh thyme leaves

4 teaspoons paprika

2 teaspoons garlic powder

2 teaspoons onion powder

2 teaspoons ground allspice (pimento berries)

1 garlic clove, minced

1 scotch bonnet pepper (depends on how hot the pepper is), stemmed and thinly sliced

1 (¾-inch) piece peeled ginger

2 teaspoons olive oil

2 pounds|907 grams ground beef

⅔ cup fresh breadcrumbs

⅔ cup|158 ml beef stock

2 tablespoons browning (burnt brown sugar)

2 teaspoons kosher salt

½ teaspoon ground black pepper

4 ¾ teaspoons instant unflavored gelatin

for the crust:

4 cups all-purpose flour

7 teaspoons granulated sugar

5 teaspoons ground turmeric

1 ½ teaspoons curry powder

1 ½ teaspoons kosher salt

¼ teaspoon baking powder

½ cup|95 grams cold shortening

1 ½ cups|345 grams cold beef suet

1 tablespoon white vinegar

1 large egg

Directions

Make the filling: Combine the scallions, onion, thyme, paprika, garlic powder, onion powder, all spice, garlic, peppers, and ginger in the bowl of a food processor and purée until minced. Heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium. Add the vegetables and cook until soft, 2 minutes. Add the beef and cook until brown, 3 to 5 minutes. Add the breadcrumbs, beef stock, browning, salt, pepper, and gelatin and cook until thick, about 25 minutes. Makes 4 ½ cups. Make the dough: In a large bowl, combing the flour with the sugar, turmeric, curry powder, salt, and baking powder. Using a fork, add the shortening to the flour mixture until pea-sized crumbs form. Add the suet, taking care not to mash it. In a separate bowl, combine the vinegar and egg with ⅔ cup|150 ml ice-cold water. Using a large spoon, gradually add the liquid into the dry mixture and gently stir to form a soft dough (be careful not to over mix to break up fat). Add more water, 1 tablespoon at a time, until a soft dough is achieved. Cover and refrigerate for 20 minutes. Heat the oven to 375°F. Divide the dough into 8 pieces. Using a rolling pin and working with one ball of dough at a time, roll each portion into a 8-inch circle. Fold the circle onto itself and repeat at least 5 times. This is creating layers in the dough to make it flaky. Repeat with the remaining balls of dough. Add ⅓ cup beef filling onto each circle. Fold the circle up and over the filling and seal with the tines of a fork. Transfer the beef patties to a floured baking sheet and bake until golden and flaky, about 30 to 35 minutes. Serve hot, or cool slightly, half lengthwise, and place a couple slices of American cheese inside. Bake until the cheese is melted, about 3 minutes longer.

