Jamaican Jerk Ribs Recipe

Serves: 6-8

Prep time: 30 minutes

Total time: 53 hours

Ingredients

for the jerk sauce: (yields 1 quart)

1 ounce|28 grams fresh thyme, minced

2 bunches scallions, roots removed, green and whites thinly sliced

3 ounces|85 grams hot peppers, stems removed, minced, leave the seeds unless it’s too hot for you (preferably scotch bonnets or Jamaican hot peppers or habaneros can be used but are a little more heat forward without the fruity flavor)

2 ounces|60 ml dark rum

2 limes, zested and juiced

1 cup|237 ml canola oil

6 tablespoons brown sugar

4 tablespoons kosher salt

2 tablespoons whole allspice berries, crushed or freshly ground

1 (1-inch) piece fresh ginger, peeled and grated on microplane

for the ribs:

4 racks St. Louis cut ribs

Jamaican jerk sauce marinade (recipe above or Jules Gourmet Jamaican Jerk Sauce)

heavy duty aluminum foil

smoker (Weber Smokey Mountain or a Big Green Egg are great)

wood for smoker (preferably oak)

grill tongs

sliced scallions, for garnish

Directions

First, make the jerk sauce. In a large bowl, combine thyme, scallions, and peppers and mix well. Add the rum, lime juice, and canola oil. Combine the sugar, salt, allspice, and lime zest and mix well. Add to the first bowl. You can keep the marinade this texture or add 1 cup water and blend in a blender if you want more of a sauce consistency. Marinate the ribs in jerk sauce for 48 Hours. Start the fire and bring the smoker to 250°F. Cook the ribs meat side up for about 4.5 hours or until you can pick up the rack of ribs with tongs and they start to crack but not break. Wrap the ribs in aluminum foil to rest. Before serving, finish them on the grill and garnish with scallions.

