Jamaican Pimento-Smoked Mokko Chicken Recipe

Servings: 10-12

Prep time: 45 minutes

Total time: 4 hours 45 minutes

Ingredients

5 pounds|2268 grams deboned chicken thighs

3 cups|710 ml premium soy sauce

1 pound|454 grams scallions, chopped

2 heads garlic, chopped

2 tablespoons fresh thyme leaves

¼ cup Jamaican pimento berries (or allspice if you don’t have access)

2 tablespoons chopped ginger

2 small scotch bonnet peppers or habaneros

2 tablespoons sea salt

1 tablespoon freshly ground black pepper

1 tablespoon cinnamon powder

2 limes, zested and juiced

6 pieces Pimora (pimento smoking tablets wrapped in a foil packet)

for the basting sauce:

1 cup|237 ml malt vinegar

1 cup dark brown sugar

½ cup|120 ml reserved blended marinade

store-bought soft rolls or potato bread

for the escoveitch pickle liquid:

2 cups|473 ml white vinegar

2 teaspoons granulated sugar

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 tablespoon allspice berries

for the escoveitch vegetables:

1 pound|454 grams white onion

½ red onion

2 carrots, julienned

½ cup red cabbage

Directions

Wash chicken in fresh water combined with the lime juice and lime zest. This cuts the raw chicken taste before you season it. Dry chicken thighs then sprinkle with salt and pepper to pre-season. Next, combine the soy sauce, scallions, garlic, thyme, pimento berries, ginger, and cinnamon powder in the jar of a blender and puree until it forms a paste-like marinade. Reserve ½ cup|120 ml of marinade to make a basting sauce. Rub marinade paste onto chicken thighs and let it rest in the refrigerator for 4 to 24 hours. Build a charcoal fire or heat up the gas grill to medium-high or about 325°F degrees in a indirect BBQ-style and place foil packet with pimento tablets over burner or coals then load on chicken thighs on cooler side of grill and let them smoke for 15 minutes. After smoking, finish grilling chicken on hot side over direct heat and baste with marinade, brown sugar, and vinegar mixture until completely cooked through. Combine the pickling ingredients and ½ cup|120 ml water into a medium saucepan and bring to a boil. Add all vegetables into the liquid and turn off fire and cover pot to steep vegetables until slightly soft and aromatic. Cool to room temperature before using. For the assembly: Cut the rolls in half and fill with Mokko Chicken. Then top with escoveitch pickle and serve immediately while warm. Enjoy!

From Action Bronson: NyamJam

