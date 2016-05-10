James Blake’s Video for “I Need a Forest Fire” Is Here and There’s No Bon Iver in It

James Blake just dropped the UVA-directed video for his The Colour in Anything collab with Bon Iver, “I Need a Forest Fire.” Weirdly enough though, his duet partner and sadboy-in-arms Justin Vernon doesn’t seem to be anywhere in the shadowy clip, which features Blake amidst a dimly-lit gallery of abstract objects, butterflies, and birds. Maybe Vernon is there in that bearded sculpture a couple of seconds in? Who knows.

Watch the video below. Feel the art take you.

Videos by VICE

Phil Witmer thinks “Jimmy B & J-Verns” would be a great name for this sadsack R&B duo. Follow him on Twitter.