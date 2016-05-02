James Blake Confirms Title and Artwork for Third Album



We’re getting closer to that new James Blake album. After teasing us with a mural in London last week, a billboard that went up in Brooklyn Monday revealed that the singer-producer’s long awaited third album will be called The Colour in Anything (and not the previously reported working title Radio Silence).

Similar to the London mural, the billboard, which you can find at N 15th and Banker, features artwork by famed Roald Dahl collaborator Sir Quentin Blake. James posted an Instgram of the artist working on the aforementioned mural last week.

Info about Blake’s follow up to 2013’s acclaimed Overgrown has been trickling out for almost a year now, though not much else, including a release date, is known about it. In April he confirmed in that the record, which was originally due out late last year, is finally complete and is 18 tracks long, including one tune that clocks in at more than 20 minutes.

Blake has thus far released two, possibly three, new tracks from Colour: “Modern Soul,” “Timeless,” and the Trimb collab “RPG,” though the latter may be a standalone track produced for the UK grime MC. Not one to remain idle, Blake also recently collaborated with Beyonce on Lemonade.

Check out more photos of The Colour in Anything artwork and take a listen to “Timeless” below.



