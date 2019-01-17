Travis Scott and Metro Boomin Join James Blake on Hazy New Song “Mile High”

James Blake has, at the last minute, shared only the second glimpse into his new album, Assume Form. “Mile High,” a tranquilizer dart of a new single featuring Travis Scott and Metro Boomin, came to streaming services Thursday afternoon, a few hours before the full LP is set to be released. It’s so gentle that the lyrics barely make a dent on first listen, but, yep, that sure is Travis Scott right there, sing-rapping, “Fell in love overseas / Ass fatter than a peach.” Listen to “Mile High” below.

Alex Robert Ross is in a pleasant coma on Twitter. Do not wake him.

