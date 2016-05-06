James Blake’s New Album ‘The Colour In Anything’ Is Out Now

I know, I know, Good Friday was last month, but it’s already back! Today might just be the biggest day in album release history. Well, alright, that’s a bit hyperbolic, but biggest day of the decade might be a fairer (and more accurate) assessment. There’s Konnichiwa by Skepta, the Anohni record, Kaytranada’s 99%, rumors of a new Justin Timberlake album and now this, the brand new James Blake album! If music be the food of love, then fuck me, I’m absolutely stuffed. I’m nipping into the toilets of an all you can eat Chinese buffet restaurant, puking up, and going back for my 12th plate.

The Colour in Anything, Blake’s third album, floated into the world at midnight, and sadboys round the world are currently weeping into their granola. Backed with artwork by Roald Dahl’s favourite illustrator Quentin Blake, the 17 tracker’s presumably stuffed to the gills with the usual assortment of broken-ballads and wonkily heartbroken lamentations that have made Blake such a beloved figure on the musical map.



Videos by VICE

Blake, James this time, has also announced a short run of live dates. They are as follows:

May 16th – Belasco Theater, Los Angeles

May 18th – Webster Hall, New York

May 23rd – Village Underground, London

Check out album track “I Need a Forest Fire” below:

The Colour in Anything is out now.