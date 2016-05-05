James Blake’s New Album ‘The Colour In Anything’ Is Now Available

Did you expect to have a new James Blake album this sudden? Sure, there’s the fact that he was on Beyonce’s recent record Lemonade, but in the span of just a few days, the new James Blake album The Colour In Anything has materialized through songs and album art. Earlier today he announced on BBC Radio 1 the entire record would be coming today at midnight, and all of the internet collectively exploded. He played a few tracks from the record (including a stellar Bon Iver collaboration), exploding everything even further as people waited anxiously for the whole thing to drop. But now, we can collectively breath easy and rejoice, as the whole thing is out, and at 17 songs it’s the perfect thing to finish the rest of your night with.

Listen to The Colour In Anything below via Spotify and purchase it on iTunes.